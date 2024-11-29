Open Menu

AJK President Show Concern Over Dire HR Situation In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 10:33 PM

AJK President show concern over dire HR situation in IIOJK

President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter and former AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Friday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Nov, 2024) President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter and former AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

They discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interest with particular focus on dire human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Voicing their serious concern over the stepped up human rights violations in the restive region, both the leaders urged the international community to play its due role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the main cause and consequence of unrest and bloodshed in the region.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan said that all political parties of AJK should get united and join their forces to expose India's ugly face to the world.

Former Minister Raja Yasin and former Member of the Kashmir Council, Sardar Naseem Sarfaraz were also present in the meeting.

