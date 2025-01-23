AJK President Slams Indian Oppression, Urges International Intervention
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:41 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday lambasted India for its continued oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stating that despite deploying over 900,000 troops, India has failed to quash the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.
In a meeting with former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, President Chaudhry emphasized that India's actions in IIOJK have turned it into an "open-air prison" where fundamental freedoms and rights are severely curtailed.
The AJK President urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take notice of India's brutalities and help resolve the longstanding dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
