Open Menu

AJK President Slams Indian Oppression, Urges International Intervention

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:41 PM

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday lambasted India for its continued oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stating that despite deploying over 900,000 troops, India has failed to quash the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Thursday lambasted India for its continued oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), stating that despite deploying over 900,000 troops, India has failed to quash the Kashmiris' struggle for self-determination.

In a meeting with former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Yaqub Khan, President Chaudhry emphasized that India's actions in IIOJK have turned it into an "open-air prison" where fundamental freedoms and rights are severely curtailed.

The AJK President urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take notice of India's brutalities and help resolve the longstanding dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

36 seconds ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

38 seconds ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

21 minutes ago
 High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

30 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

23 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

43 minutes ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

23 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

23 minutes ago
 AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges inter ..

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

4 minutes ago
 AJK Govt launches social protection welfare progra ..

AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..

28 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir