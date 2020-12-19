AJK President slates establishing Indian Army Settlement in Badgam

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed serious concern over Indian government's move to build the first military settlement in Budgam district of the occupied Kashmir where ex-servicemen who massacred Kashmiris would be settled

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed serious concern over Indian government's move to build the first military settlement in Budgam district of the occupied Kashmir where ex-servicemen who massacred Kashmiris would be settled.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that India had already constructed two military settlements in Jammu region, but it had so far failed to build such settlements in Kashmir valley because of opposition by the political parties and the freedom groups.

However, he maintained that now the revenue department of occupied Kashmir had expedited the process to transfer 200 kanals (25 acres) agricultural land to the military officials for purpose.

Masood Khan said that the latest move by the Indian Government has validated our apprehensions that India under well-thought-out planning was swiftly acting to grab the lands of Kashmiris in order to turn the whole Jammu and Kashmir state into its colony.

The construction of such settlements would not only pave the way for turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an Indian colony but under its garb, the fanatics of RSS and other Hindu groups would also be brought and settled in Kashmir valley in order to arm them and later use them for massacring the Kashmiri people.

Sardar Masood Khan further added that because of the blockage of internet service in Kashmir valley, thousands of students studying in India and other areas outside Kashmir, are unable to appear online examinations being held in the wake of novel coronavirus, and their future is in jeopardy.

He said that the Modi regime under a conspiracy was pushing the Kashmiri people into darkness in every sphere of life to force them to succumb to Indian slavery but it would never succeed in its evil designs.

Earlier talking to Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the AJK president welcomed the university's decision to establish a Kashmir Center of Excellence and said that the Center would play an important role in effectively highlighting different aspects of the Kashmir conflict and apprising the new generation of the true perspective of the Kashmir issue.

He maintained that the Government College University is an olden centre of knowledge can play an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue on the national and international levels.