UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Slates Establishing Indian Army Settlement In Badgam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 08:59 PM

AJK President slates establishing Indian Army Settlement in Badgam

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed serious concern over Indian government's move to build the first military settlement in Budgam district of the occupied Kashmir where ex-servicemen who massacred Kashmiris would be settled

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed serious concern over Indian government's move to build the first military settlement in Budgam district of the occupied Kashmir where ex-servicemen who massacred Kashmiris would be settled.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that India had already constructed two military settlements in Jammu region, but it had so far failed to build such settlements in Kashmir valley because of opposition by the political parties and the freedom groups.

However, he maintained that now the revenue department of occupied Kashmir had expedited the process to transfer 200 kanals (25 acres) agricultural land to the military officials for purpose.

Masood Khan said that the latest move by the Indian Government has validated our apprehensions that India under well-thought-out planning was swiftly acting to grab the lands of Kashmiris in order to turn the whole Jammu and Kashmir state into its colony.

The construction of such settlements would not only pave the way for turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an Indian colony but under its garb, the fanatics of RSS and other Hindu groups would also be brought and settled in Kashmir valley in order to arm them and later use them for massacring the Kashmiri people.

Sardar Masood Khan further added that because of the blockage of internet service in Kashmir valley, thousands of students studying in India and other areas outside Kashmir, are unable to appear online examinations being held in the wake of novel coronavirus, and their future is in jeopardy.

He said that the Modi regime under a conspiracy was pushing the Kashmiri people into darkness in every sphere of life to force them to succumb to Indian slavery but it would never succeed in its evil designs.

Earlier talking to Vice Chancellor Government College University Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the AJK president welcomed the university's decision to establish a Kashmir Center of Excellence and said that the Center would play an important role in effectively highlighting different aspects of the Kashmir conflict and apprising the new generation of the true perspective of the Kashmir issue.

He maintained that the Government College University is an olden centre of knowledge can play an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue on the national and international levels.

Related Topics

India Internet Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir GCU Government Allied Rental Modarba Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Labor department arrested 2 for violating Children ..

1 minute ago

Football: Spanish La Liga result

1 minute ago

SCA intimidates to scale up protest against import ..

5 minutes ago

Palestinian Foreign Minister Says Ready to Work Wi ..

5 minutes ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Confirms Rapid Spr ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest 6 accused, recover 30 liquor bottles ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.