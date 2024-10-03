AJK President still remembers bleak memory of earthquake

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that painful memories 19 years ago of the tragic October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake that shook Azad Jammu Kashmir and other areas of Pakistan still haunt its inhabitants

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that painful memories 19 years ago of the tragic October 8, 2005 deadly earthquake that shook Azad Jammu Kashmir and other areas of Pakistan still haunt its inhabitants.

" Those who witnessed the ravages of the natural calamity with their own eyes will hardly ever forget it", he said in a message on 19th Anniversary of history’s worst killer earthquake being observed on October 8 .

Sultan added that the cataclysmic tremors left thousands of people, including men, women and children dead, while many cities, towns and villages were completely destroyed.

He said that compensation for the loss of human lives caused by the earthquake was not possible, but the government tried its best to rehabilitate the victims, rebuild and reconstruct the damaged infrastructure.

The president said that the memories of all those who lost their lives on 8 October 2005 were still fresh and alive in our hearts.

He thanked the international community, especially Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, European countries and the People's Republic of China, for providing relief and rescue to the people of AJK in the difficult time.

The president said that the international community's generous support besides the exceptional liberal financial relief by the government of Pakistan helped the state government and the people to successfully tackle the major challenge emerged of the history’s worst natural catastrophe.

He recalled that the unparalleled help provided by the Pakistan armed forces to the earthquake victims would never be forgotten by the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

