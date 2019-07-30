UrduPoint.com
AJK President Stresses Focus On Knowledge Economy Education

Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has prevailed upon the state-run universities of Azad Kashmir to focus on quality instead of quantity, in order to achieve the target of high quality education in the liberated territory

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan has prevailed upon the state-run universities of Azad Kashmir to focus on quality instead of quantity, in order to achieve the target of high quality education in the liberated territory.

He was addressing the 16th meeting of the senate of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor MUST Prof. Dr. Habibur Rehman and other members of the university senate also spoke on the occasion.

The AJK president said that it was high time that the universities equip the students with knowledge economy education, and play their role to put the state on the track of development and prosperity.

He said that all the state universities were playing an active role in introducing new technologies in Azad Kashmir, but the MUST has been playing key role in this regard. The AJK president expressed the pleasure that the students of Azad Kashmir were getting education of different disciplines in not only five universities in the liberated territory but a large number of state students were also getting education in different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, and are set to play their role in the development and progress of both Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

He desired that the universities of Azad Kashmir should expand contacts with other universities in the region and across the globe to utilize their knowledge and experience.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Habibur Rehman assured that he and his team would fully try to implement policy of the government and Higher Education Commission in letter and spirit. He said that construction of new university campus has been completed, and the shifting of the campus will start next month.

He said that the MUST had secured 88 percent marks on the league table position of HEC's quality guide for the year 2017-18. Besides, 216 research papers of faculty members of the university were published in the international journals and magazines last year while majority of the faculty members had presented their papers at various national and international conferences also.

The vice chancellor disclosed that the MUST had taken part in the national competition of artificial intelligence, and thus, it had secured grant. He said that PC-I for the construction of regional campus of MUST in Pullundri has been prepared and sent to the HEC while PC-I of Bhimber campus would also be submitted shortly.

Later, the AJK president formally inaugurated the incubation center of the MUST in the building of Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

