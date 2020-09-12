AJK President strongly condemns frequent unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, on Saturday condemned frequent unprovoked shelling in Dara Sher Khan, Tatta Pani and Chakoti sectors of the Line of Control (LOC) in AJK by the Indian forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) : President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, on Saturday condemned frequent unprovoked shelling in Dara Sher Khan, Tatta Pani and Chakoti sectors of the Line of Control (LOC) in AJK by the Indian forces.

The firing resulted in the martyrdom of a teenage girl and injured to two others including an elderly woman.

In a statement issued from Jammu and Kashmir House on Saturday, AJK President condemned the targeting of the civilian population in the strongest terms and described it a cowardly act by the Indian army.

He said the Indian Army was violating international law by deliberately violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting unarmed civilians, especially women and children. "It is an attempt by India to divert the world's attention from the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir", he added.

The president said these negative tactics of India could neither stop people of Occupied valley from fighting for freedom nor could the world be deceived and maintained that India's 900,000 troops were involved in the worst human rights violations, massacres of innocent people and war crimes against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

To cover up their crimes and divert the world's attention from the overall situation in the IIOJK, the occupying forces are continuously targeting the citizens of Azad Kashmir living in the areas adjacent to the Line of Control.

He said the Pakistan Army was responding to the cowardly actions of the Indian forces and very carefully target only the enemy's military installations but the Indian army had shifted its artillery inside the population in Indian Occupied Kashmir to use civilians as a human shield.

Strongly condemning the so-called cordon and search operations by the Indian forces in IlOJK, Khan said youth were being martyred, maimed and injured in fake encounters by the Indian army.

He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth and expressed hope that the great cause for which they were making sacrifices would surely be achieved.

He appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, to take notice of India's heinous crimes, worst human rights violations and aggression against the peaceful civilian population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.