AJK President Strongly Condemns India For Killing Kashmiris Under Garb Of Covid-19:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:34 PM

AJK President strongly condemns India for killing Kashmiris under garb of Covid-19:

Expressing grave concern over planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Satuday strongly condemned Indian occupational forces for burying the Kashmiri martyrs declaring them Corona positive cases without offering their funeral prayers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) : Expressing grave concern over planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Satuday strongly condemned Indian occupational forces for burying the Kashmiri martyrs declaring them Corona positive cases without offering their funeral prayers.

"The youth being declared corona positive are tortured to death during so-called cordon and search operations being carried out by the Indian Army in different parts occupied territory," he asserted.

Commenting on an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Saturday, the AJK President said in a statement issued on Saturday that the martyred youth are being falsely declared corona positive because they fear that thousands of people may throng their funeral prayers, if permitted. These mourners publicly express their sentiments against India and its illegal occupation.

The AJK president said that more than 96,500 innocent Kashmiri people have been martyred in occupied Kashmir since January 1989. Of them, 7,147 youth were martyred in the custody of the Indian occupation army, he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the hypocrisy and falsehood of the Indian government and the military can be gauged from the fact that they are declaring it as "operation goodwill gesture" in occupied Kashmir in a bid to hoodwink the international community.

The report reveals that the Indian Army had destroyed 110,367 structures and molested 11,219 women in occupied Kashmir during the last 30 years, which is enough to expose this so-called operation goodwill gesture.

The AJK president said that the Indian troops arrest the Kashmir youth during siege and house to house searches, take them to military garrison where they are martyred, and later, declaring them corona patients, they are buried in unmarked graves.

He said that on the one India swiftly busy in massacre, genocide and ethnic cleansing in occupied Kashmir and is taking actions to change demography of the disputed territory while on the other, it is talking of bilateral negotiations with Pakistan, is not possible in any sense.

The AJK president stressed the Indian Government to cease the ongoing military operation in occupied Kashmir, reverse all actions taken on August 5 and the aftermath, and unconditionally release Kashmir leaders and political activists including Yasin Malik and Asiya Andrabi, and recognized the disputed status of occupied Kashmir.

Strongly condemning unprovoked Indian Army firing in Tatapani and Goi sectors of Azad Kashmir in violation of the ceasefire and damaging a mosque and the public property, the AJK president called upon the international community to take notice of the provocative actions of India. Ends / APP / AHR.

