AJK President Strongly Condemns Indian Firing At LoC

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:08 PM

AJK President strongly condemns Indian firing at LoC

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has condemned the shelling in Dara Sher Khan, Tatta Pani and Chakoti sectors of the Line of Control by the Indian forces that resulted in the martyrdom of a teenage girl and injuries to two others including an elderly woman

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has condemned the shelling in Dara Sher Khan, Tatta Pani and Chakoti sectors of the Line of Control by the Indian forces that resulted in the martyrdom of a teenage girl and injuries to two others including an elderly woman.

In a statement issued from Kashmir House Islamabad on Saturday, AJK President condemned the targeting of the civilian population in the strongest terms and described it a cowardly act by the Indian Army.

He said that the Indian Army was violating international law by deliberately violating the ceasefire agreement and targeting the unarmed civilians, especially women and children. “It is an attempt by India to divert the world's attention from the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

President Khan said that these negative tactics of India can neither stop the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from fighting for freedom nor can the world be deceived and maintained that India's 900,000 troops were involved in the worst human rights violations, massacres of innocent people and war crimes against humanity in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to cover up their crimes and divert the world's attention from the overall situation in the IIOJK, the occupying forces are continuously targeting the citizens of Azad Kashmir living in the areas adjacent to the Line of Control.

He said that the Pakistan Army was responding to the cowardly actions of the Indian forces and very carefully target only the enemy's military installations but the Indian Army had shifted its artillery inside the population in occupied Kashmir to use civilians as a human shield

Strongly condemning the so-called cordon and search operations by the Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said youth are being martyred, maimed and injured in fake encounters by Indian army.

He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth and express the hope that the great cause for which they are making sacrifices will surely be achieved. He appealed to the international community, including the United Nations, to take notice of India's heinous crimes, worst human rights violations and aggression against the peaceful civilian population of Azad Kashmir.

