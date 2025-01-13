AJK President Suggests Norway's Mediatory Role To Help Resolve The Kashmir Conflict
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that being a mutual friend of India and Pakistan, Norway should play its role as a mediator to help the two countries resolve the lingering Kashmir issue peacefully, it was officially said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that being a mutual friend of India and Pakistan, Norway should play its role as a mediator to help the two countries resolve the lingering Kashmir issue peacefully, it was officially said.
The AJK President expressed these views while talking to former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, who called on him at the Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday, APP AJK Correspondent reports, quoting the president's office on Monday.
Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Per Albert Ilsaas, former member of the Norwegian Parliament of Pakistani origin, Amir Javed Sheikh and others were also present in the meeting, the president's office said.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry, while stressing the need for third-party mediation to resolve the Kashmir conflict, said that Norway, which had played a key role in the peace process in the middle East, can also contribute significantly to bringing India and Pakistan to the negotiating table and bringing about a just and honorable solution to the issue of Kashmir.
He said that peace and stability in South Asia were inescapably linked to the settlement of the Kashmir issue.
Referring to Norway's excellent human rights record, Barrister Chaudhry said that Norway should also play its due role to help stop ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. Citing Kashmiris' decades'-long struggle for the right to self-determination, the president of Azad Kashmir said that there was a dire need for influential world governments, including Norway, to play their much-needed role to help Kashmiri people to attain their inalienable right, the right to self-determination guaranteed to them by no less an authority than the United Nations.
Briefing the delegation about the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed that the rights situation in the region had exacerbated since the RSS-influenced regime led by Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370.
On this occasion, former Norwegian Prime Minister Kajal Magne Bondevik invited the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, to visit Norway, which he accepted.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE, Malaysia sign MoU to collaborate on artificial intelligence
President Asif Ali Zardari appreciates security forces for eliminating terrorist ..
AJK President suggests Norway's mediatory role to help resolve the Kashmir confl ..
Security Forces Achieve Major Victory in Balochistan, Eliminating 27 Terrorists
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi Islamabad prioritizes re ..
ECO calligraphy, arts exhibition concluded, celebrating regional culture
Gilani issues production orders of Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary
Ayaz summons 3rd meeting on negotiations between treasury-opposition on Jan 16
Kashmir leader expresses condolences over deadly wildfires in Los Angeles
KP to introduce Gandhara Knowledge corridor: SACM
ICT Police for strict action against officers in crime-prone areas: DIG Raza
De-silting to be completed before monsoon: MD WASA
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President suggests Norway's mediatory role to help resolve the Kashmir conflict2 minutes ago
-
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK3 days ago
-
Anti-Encroachment drive continues 2nd day in Mirpur3 days ago
-
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative assembly Hassan Ibrahim ..3 days ago
-
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakistan: Azad Jammu and K ..3 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq for due influence of diaspora to raise Kashm ..4 days ago
-
Irfan Salim takes charge of office as SSP State's capital town4 days ago
-
JAAC to be shaped into an indigenous political party before coming AJK's LB elections5 days ago
-
JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism5 days ago
-
Poor arrangements badly affect Flight Operations at snow-clad IIOJK Airport7 days ago
-
India's unilateral sinister actions in IIOJK stand detrimental for peace, stability: Azad Jammu and ..7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UNO to ensure early grant of ROSD thro ..9 days ago