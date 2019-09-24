UrduPoint.com
AJK President Sympathies With Bereaved Families, Four Killed, Over 100 Injured In Quake In Mirpur

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:13 PM

AJK president sympathies with bereaved families, Four killed, over 100 injured in quake in Mirpur

The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep shock, sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining areas this afternoon

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2019) The AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan while expressing deep shock, sorrow and grief over the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in Mirpur and adjoining areas this afternoon.

He has conveyed his deepest sympathies and condolences to the affected families. In a statement issued in New York, he said that according to initial reports, scores of people including a women have been killed, and hundreds are said to be injured in the earthquake, while roads, bridges, public and private properties were also damaged.

The AJK president said that disruption of communication system in the area was also a cause of concern. He directed Mirpur division and district administration and appealed to the people of adjoining districts to help in relief, rescue and rehabilitation of the affected people.

He thanked the Armed forces, National Disaster Management Authority and State Disaster Management Authority and other rehabilitation institutions for instant mobilization of rescue, recovery and relief efforts.

