AJK President Terms India's Obstinacy Affront To Regional Peace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:49 PM

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while describing the situation prevailing in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as horrible, said that the silence of the United Nations and the influential countries over Indian brutalities amounts to giving free hand to the oppressor to perpetrate more oppression.

In interviews with Turkish and other foreign media channels in Ankra, he said that Kashmir was undergoing the darkest era of its history, where state terrorism and the worst human rights violations have become the norm, AJK Presidential Secretariat told media here Thursday evening.

He regretted that eight million Kashmiri people have become aliens in their own homeland and detainees in their own homes, but the United Nations remains unmoved. "This situation is alarming for not only Pakistan and the Kashmiri people, but should also serve as a matter of concern to all those who believe in humanity and human values in the world," he added.

The state president said that Pakistan and the Kashmiri people wanted a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the Kashmir issue under the UN auspices, but India demonstrating its stubbornness believes in militarily solution of this issue.

Sardar said that bifurcation of the state stripping of its special status through August 5 action against the will of Kashmiri people, and repeal of some key laws related to properties, employment and education of Kashmiri people, are beginning of change of demography of the Muslim majority state.

"Such actions by India in a disputed region are not only violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, but under Geneva Convention, these are war crimes," he said, and quoted the Genocide Watch as saying that these Indian actions amount to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

The AJK president called upon the UN Security Council to realize its responsibilities, and take immediate steps to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the world body, and play its role to prevent ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people and to avert the dangers of war in the region.

Appreciating the global and Turkish media for highlighting the situation of occupied Kashmir in its real perspective, Masood Khan said that the global media had started showing the real picture of Kashmir to the world after a long time.

He also hailed the policy of humanitarian diplomacy adopted by the incumbent Turkish government, and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for extending unflinching support to the demand of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination.

President Khan also appealed to Turkish government to play its role in opening a humanitarian corridor to supply medicines and foodstuffs to the besieged people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan India World United Nations Education Jammu Geneva Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Tayyip Erdogan August Muslim Media All Government Million Employment

