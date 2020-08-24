AJK President terms infrastructural development inevitable for economic development of the State

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that the government is paying special attention to improve road infrastructure to connect the entire state and paving the way for its speedy development

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that the government is paying special attention to improve road infrastructure to connect the entire state and paving the way for its speedy development.

He said this while talking to various public delegations at Circuit House in Rawalakot on Monday.

"A special attention has been paid to the construction of infrastructure in Azad Kashmir in the past four years, especially on the construction of inter-district roads, as a result of which the people have got great relief after a long of time," Khan said.

Saying that AJK has great potential to become a tourist hub, he emphasized that approachability from one place to other is a key to promoting tourism in the state.

He maintained that rehabilitation of the existing road network and the construction of new ones was the priority of the state government.

The state government, he added also kept its sharp focus on the problems faced by the people regarding health and education and all available resources are being utilized to solve these problems.

AJK President assured that the construction work on the road connecting Rawalakot with Rawalpindi district via Goin Nalla Azad Patan would be accelerated while Rawalkot Arja Road has already been constructed.

He said that the construction of inter-district highways would further, enhance the central position of Rawalakot and make it a favorite tourist place which would open new avenues for economic and social development in the region.

President Sardar Masood Khan also urged the journalists to highlight the plight of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through their pens and exposed India's nefarious designs regarding AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan.