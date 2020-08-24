UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Terms Infrastructural Development Inevitable For Economic Development Of The State

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:32 PM

AJK President terms infrastructural development inevitable for economic development of the State

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that the government is paying special attention to improve road infrastructure to connect the entire state and paving the way for its speedy development

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that the government is paying special attention to improve road infrastructure to connect the entire state and paving the way for its speedy development.

He said this while talking to various public delegations at Circuit House in Rawalakot on Monday.

"A special attention has been paid to the construction of infrastructure in Azad Kashmir in the past four years, especially on the construction of inter-district roads, as a result of which the people have got great relief after a long of time," Khan said.

Saying that AJK has great potential to become a tourist hub, he emphasized that approachability from one place to other is a key to promoting tourism in the state.

He maintained that rehabilitation of the existing road network and the construction of new ones was the priority of the state government.

The state government, he added also kept its sharp focus on the problems faced by the people regarding health and education and all available resources are being utilized to solve these problems.

AJK President assured that the construction work on the road connecting Rawalakot with Rawalpindi district via Goin Nalla Azad Patan would be accelerated while Rawalkot Arja Road has already been constructed.

He said that the construction of inter-district highways would further, enhance the central position of Rawalakot and make it a favorite tourist place which would open new avenues for economic and social development in the region.

President Sardar Masood Khan also urged the journalists to highlight the plight of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through their pens and exposed India's nefarious designs regarding AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Education Road Jammu Rawalpindi Rawalakot Hub Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

National Assembly passes four government bills

3 minutes ago

Lebanon Hopes to See Findings of Beirut Blast Inve ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss Parliament Lifts Immunity From Attorney Gene ..

3 minutes ago

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

50 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

50 minutes ago

Islamic Cooperation Organization Backs Palestinian ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.