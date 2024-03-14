Open Menu

AJK President To Begin The State-wide Mass Public-liaison Drive On March 16

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

AJK President to begin the state-wide mass public-liaison drive on March 16

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir State, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, will formally kick off a statewide mass public contact campaign from Mirpur on March 16, it was officially announced

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir State, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, will formally kick off a statewide mass public contact campaign from Mirpur on March 16, it was officially announced.

"As part of the drive, the President is scheduled to attend and address an Iftar dinner to be hosted by civil society in his honor at the Quaid-e-Azam International sports Stadium in his native Mirpur city on Saturday,"  the AJK President's office said in an official statement here on Thursday.

