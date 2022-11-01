UrduPoint.com

AJK President Urges American Kashmiris To Highlight Kashmir Issue At Int'l Forums

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urged the Kashmiri immigrants living in the United States to play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international forums

According to the AJK President office, he was speaking at receptions hosted in his honour by Chaudhry Rashid Masood of Bhalot in New Jersey, and Haji Nazir Chawla of Chachoi in New York on Monday The reception was attended and addressed by former member Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq, Chaudhry Muhammad Shabbir, Chaudhry Tariq, Chaudhry Sajid, Qazi Mushtaq Ali Raja Mazhar and others.

The president said, "Since the Kashmir issue has entered a critical phase, it is imperative that the Kashmiri expatriate community should play their role to expose Indian brutalities and human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

" Referring to the family contribution of Chaudhry Rashid Masood and Haji Nazir Chawla towards the Kashmir cause, he said since 1984, both families had been playing an important role to project the Kashmir cause in the US.

He urged the Kashmir American citizens to take part in the upcoming gubernatorial and mayoral elections in the USA and vote for candidates who support the stability of Pakistan and our position on the Kashmir issue.

He expressed the hope that the expatriate community would contribute to American politics and participate in the elections "to make it easier for us to gain support on the Kashmir issue."

