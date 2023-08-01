Open Menu

AJK President Urges Austria's Vibrant Role To Resolve Kashmir Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

AJK President urges Austria's vibrant role to resolve Kashmir dispute

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the Austrian ambassador to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday urged the Austrian ambassador to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

According to the statement issued after the meeting with the Austrian ambassador, Mr.

Andrea Wicke at President House in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that Austria should play its role to help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.

Briefing Ambassador Wicke about the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said that it was high time that the Austrian government should use its political and diplomatic clout to stop human rights violations in Kashmir.

