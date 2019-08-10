AJK President urges European states to help resolve Kashmir issue

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday called upon the European countries, particularly Norway, to use their influence on India to resolve the Kashmir conflict in accordance with the UN resolutions, cease human rights trampling in occupied Kashmir, and to reverse change of disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir state

During a meeting with Norwegian foreign ministry officials in Oslo, he said after India had recently altered the disputed status of the occupied Kashmir and made it part of the Indian Union, the situation had further aggravated in the held state, according to a press release issued here by the AJK Presidential Secretariat.

"More than 800,000 Indian troops have besieged the whole occupied territory, the citizens are not allowed to come out of their homes, and there is a complete media blackout to keep the world in complete dark about the ground situation there," Masood said.

The worst human rights trampling by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir was a naked violation of the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir as well as international laws, he added.

Sardar Masood said the European states and Norway had always played a leadership role in protecting human rights in the world. "Therefore, the people of Jammu and Kashmir expect that they will intervene, and play their role in seeking an end to Indian brutalities and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir," he added.

He thanked the Norwegian government for expressing concern over human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the efforts being made by former prime minister Kjell Bondevik for a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the Kashmir issue.

About the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, the AJK president told the Norwegian leadership that the Indian Hindu fanatic government had ignored the concern being expressed by the United Nations, European states and the international human rights organizations, and was busy in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people so as to force them to recognize India's unlawful occupation of their state.

He also apprised Norwegian foreign ministry officials of the violation of ceasefire agreement by the Indian troops at the Line of Control, and loss of life and property occurred as a result of unprovoked Indian firing and shelling on the civilian population.

The AJK president said despite India's all-out provocations, Pakistan being a responsible country was exercising patience and restraint, and desired a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the issue.

"If India misconstrues India's policy of patience and restraint as its weakness, a harrowing and disastrous war can break out in the region, and India will be responsible for it."The AJK president also visited Peace and Research Institute and the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, besides holding meetings with the leaders of Christian Democratic Party. A delegation of Kashmir Scandinavian Council also called on him and discussed the latest happenings in Jammu and Kashmir.