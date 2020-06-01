AJK President urges global community to help stop carnage in bleeding vale of IOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has urged the members of UK Parliament and supporters of Kashmir cause across the globe to help break the silence of influential governments including the UK government on the callous atrocities being committed against the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has urged the members of UK Parliament and supporters of Kashmir cause across the globe to help break the silence of influential governments including the UK government on the callous atrocities being committed against the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

"Our friends and well-wishers must activate governments whose uncanny silence in the face of damning evidence is responsible for the perpetuation of the suffering of the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the President said while addressing an international virtual conference on "Dual Lock down in Kashmir and the Global Response", held on Monday Organized by Tehrike Kashmir UK Chief Raja Faheem Kayani, the conference was also addressed by MPs from the Conservative Party, Labour Party and the Scottish National Party, including Rebecca Long-Bailey, Mike Wood, Chris Stephens, Lilian Greenwood MP, Kate Green, Tracy Barbin, Muhammad Yasin, Sarah Owen, Hilary Benn, Khalid Mahmood, Rachel Hopkins, Afzal Khan, Paul Bristow, while written statements were given by Jack Dromey MP, Jim McMohan MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP. Former Portuguese Presidential candidate Polo Moris, Director Kuwait Bar Association, former Bahrain MP Jamal Bosan, member Kuwait Bar Association Dalal Al-Hajmi, spokesman of World Sikh Parliament Ranjit Singh, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Altaf Ahmed But, JKLF spokesman Mohammad Rafiq Dar, President Tehrike Kashmir Scotland Hanif Raja, and others also spoke in the event.

Addressing as Chief Guest, Sardar Masood Khan said ten-month i.e. 300 days have elapsed since the Indian government besieged Jammu and Kashmir and another lockdown was enforced because of coronavirus, AJK Presidential secretariat statement said.

He stressed the Modi regime considering Kashmiri people as their enemies has denied even supply of masks, sanitizers and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to the doctors and paramedics to contain the pandemic in the occupied territory. He expressed his apprehension that IOJK could become a new hotspot of coronavirus.

"The extremist Modi regime under its agenda based on Hindutva fascism is settling Hindu fanatics and RSS hooligans in occupied Kashmir to deprive the Kashmiri people of their citizenship, jobs and lands under the garb of new black domicile law", the President said.

"The Kashmiri youth are being targeted, women are raped, and the innocent people are being killed or blinded through pellet guns in a systematic manner," he added.

The AJK president said around one million Indian occupation troops killed the Kashmiri people whose dead bodies were not hand over to their families fearing that mass funeral processions would capture world attention.

Sardar Masood Khan said it was high time that the international community should pay attention to Kashmir and find a peaceful solution to the conflict; otherwise, a war between Pakistan and India would engulf not only the region but the whole world.

Khan regretted that the UN Secretary-General Ant�nio Guterres was not fulfilling his obligations, and was issuing ambiguous statements on Kashmir though the world body had already recognized the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He went on to say that 650 members of the European Parliament through their, more than six resolutions have condemned human rights violations by India in Kashmir, and have urged the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw his unlawful actions.

"Pakistan and Kashmiris are ready on this side of the negotiating table to engage but India has disappeared. There is no interlocutor across the table," AJK president said.

Referring to the tension between the armies of India and Pakistan at Line of Control, Khan said, "India is using its current tension with China and the provocations at the Line of Control as a smokescreen to hide the crimes being committed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to change its demography and to accomplish Hindutva fascist agenda," he added.

The president expressed solidarity with the MPs of the United Kingdom (UK) where the novel coronavirus has claimed 38,000 human lives and said people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir shared the grief. He also thanked the Pakistani and the Kashmiri expatriates and the UK MPs for keeping the Kashmir issue alive even in a difficult situation.

In his written statement read out in the conference, MP Jack Dromey said that he remained deeply concerned that the unilateral decision taken by the Indian Government to revoke Article 370 last year would take us ever further away from the peaceful, political settlement needed by the people of Kashmir.

He said that he was troubled to see reports last year of Kashmiri leaders being placed under house arrest, the banning of public gatherings and phone and internet coverage being cut.

The MP called upon India and Pakistan to work together, with the support of the international community, to determine a lasting and a peaceful political solution which protected the human rights of the Kashmiri people and respected their democratic right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

MP Jim McMahon said human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were well documented and the international community should do more, as should the UK government, to uphold the standards and protect people from harm. The UK government has shown a disregard for those affected in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"We all recognise that progress will not be made until India and Pakistan come together and show willingness to cooperate to resolve issues of tension between the two nations."