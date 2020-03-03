AJK President urges intellectuals to challenge repression of people in IOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday urged the poets, writers, academicians and intellectuals to use their talent and power of pen for the progress and prosperity of humanity and to challenge repression of people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) by Indian forces.

He said that their creative skills should promote educational, cultural and social aspirations of the masses.

President Masood made these comments while addressing a book launching ceremony of the poetic collection of famous poet Tahir Hanfi, titled "Gongi Hijrat", organized by International Literary and Cultural Organization "Ishara" in the Federal, AJK Presidential secretariat said in a statement released to media.

He urged them to challenge aggression and repression of any kind witnessed around them.

By doing this, their poetry and writings would become a source of guidance for all, he added.

Today, the oppressed people of IOJK were calling for help as they were shackled, besieged and subjected to the worst type of state terrorism, he added.

The ceremony was attended by poetry lovers who descended in large numbers. The attendants also included professors, former diplomats, intellectuals, academicians and students.

The august gathering of connoisseurs was addressed by Prof. Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Prof. Sabeen Younas, Syed Abrar Hussain former diplomat, Mrs. Perveen Tahir, Jabbar Mirza, Jamal Nasir Usmani, Akbar Ali Abbas and Tahir Hanfi, who regaled the audience with their wide range of inspiring poetry recitations.

While addressing the audience, President Masood asserted that today � the jugular vein of Pakistan � Kashmir was under the ferocious clutches of the enemy as it was burning and bleeding.

The whole State of IOJK was under siege and it had been literally turned into a prison, he added.

He went on to say that the religious and political liberties of the people of IOJK had been snatched.

"There is a complete ban on the media and the freedom of speech has been trampled. Around 13,000 young Kashmiris have been picked up and put into concentration camps, and are being subjected to unimaginable tortures. Women are being molested and raped; while even the innocent children and the elderly are not spared by brutal Indian forces," the president said.

Masood said that in the decade of 1950-60, numerous writers produced valuable novels, fictions and essays; and now was the time, he urged, writers and poets to once again contributed towards ending the genocide in IOJK and unveiling the fascist tools used by the Indian government led by PM Narendra Modi who was pursuing the Hindutva doctrine in collaboration with RSS, Bajrang Dal and other extremist and fascist organizations.

He appreciated the poetry work of Tahir Hanfi and termed it a "unique creation".

The president told the audience that famous urdu poet and intellectual, Iftikhar Arif had also praised Tahir Hanfi's poetic talent and contributions.

He further said that Prof. Dr. Ehsan Akbar's presence at this ceremony was in itself a testimony and acknowledgement of Tahir Hanfi's works of poetry.

Towards the end, various writers and poets who were present at this event presented the President with their newly created/ written books.