President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Friday called upon the international community to take firm actions to check unprecedented violations of human rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir

Addressing the conference on Kashmir organized by the Friends of Kashmir Group in the European Parliament and Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement, held at the European Parliament in Brussels, he urged for linking trade with India to the human rights situation in Kashmir.

The President AJK warned about imminent risk of genocide of Muslim population in the IoK, which he said called for swift action from the international community, said a message received here from Brussels on Friday.

He briefed the participants about the implications of the Indian Government's unilateral decision to revoke articles 370 and 35 A .

President Masood Khan thanked the European Parliament for rendering support to people of Kashmir as the newly elected Foreign Relations Committee of the EU Parliament held exchange of views on Kashmir in its very first meeting on 2nd September. Moreover, on the 17th the European Parliament will be holding debate on Kashmir in its plenary session.

The Co-chair Friends of Kashmir Group MEP Richard Corbett called for invoking all the possible measures for putting pressure on India.

He proposed for imposing sanctions on trade with India and restrictions on travel of those involved in committing human rights violations and acts of terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Friends of Kashmir have also proposed resolution on Kashmir.

The members of Friends of Kashmir Group briefed the participants of conference on their visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir last month where they had a chance of meeting with victims of unprovoked attacks from India on the line of control and relatives of those who lost their lives in these attacks.

The Friends of Kashmir were able to listen to painful stories of divided families who were concerned about well being of their relatives specially sick and old one, in the midst of news of shortages of food and medicine.

They were able to meet a wide range of people including journalists, civil society organizations , doctors, teachers, students and lawyers and were able to gather first hand information. They called upon Indian government to provide them similar kind of access in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The speakers of the conference included Co Chair MEP Anthea McIntyre,MEP Mohammad Shaffaq, MEP John Howarth, MEP, Irena Von Weise and MEP Theresa Griffin and Raja Najabat Hussain Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement.

The message from MEP Baroness Nosheena Mobarik was also read out on the occasion.