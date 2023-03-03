UrduPoint.com

AJK President Urges Int'l Community's To Play Due Role In Ending Severe HR Abuses In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 09:40 PM

AJK President urges int'l community's to play due role in ending severe HR abuses in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday urged the international community to play its due role to stop bloodshed and human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday urged the international community to play its due role to stop bloodshed and human rights violations committed by Indian occupation forces in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of members of the California State Assembly, said a press release issued here. He underlined that, owing to their best track record on human rights, the United States and California can play an important role in preventing rights abuses in the restive region and resolving the lingering Kashmir issue.

Stressing the need for an early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir imbroglio, Barrister Chaudhry said that former US president Bill Clinton had termed Kashmir as the world's most dangerous conflict.

Given the highly volatile situation in the region, he said that it was imperative that the influential world governments should play their due role to settle the long pending dispute peacefully.

"Pakistan and India are both nuclear powers", he said, adding that any misunderstanding between the two countries could be a prelude to a major war that could threaten the peace of the entire world.

"So the international community, especially the United States, should play its role in solving the Kashmir problem", he maintained.

On this occasion, the members of the California State Assembly, Chris Holden, Wendy Carrillo, Mike A Gipson, Melanie Holden, Anna Goddard, Willie Armstrong, Dr Asif Mehmood, Khalid Mehmood, Akbar Mehmood, Khalid Nazir, Muhammad Ilyas, Farooq Malik, Amir Khan, Sana Khan and others were also present.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry thanked the members of the Californian Assembly for their visit to Kashmir.

He urged the visiting delegates to raise their political and diplomatic clout to help stop the bloodbath of innocent civilians at the hands of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

The visiting delegates assured the President that they would raise their voice in support of the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination at all available forums.

They also invited the President to visit California, which he accepted.

