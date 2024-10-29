AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause at international level

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday called upon the Kashmiri diaspora community abroad especially the UK-based expatriates to accelerate their all out efforts to promote Kashmir cause exposing increased Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the international level

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Tuesday called upon the Kashmiri diaspora community abroad especially the UK-based expatriates to accelerate their all out efforts to promote Kashmir cause exposing increased Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at the international level.

He expressed these views during a meeting with an overseas Kashmiri delegation that called on him at President house in the state metropolis.

Led by convener Kashmir Peace Forum International (KPFI), UK Chudhary Majid Ismail, the delegation was comprising Barrister Karamat Hussain president KPFI, Chudhary Khadim Hussain president KPFI Midland and others.

Barrister Chaudhry said that the political and human rights situation in the Indian held territory had further deteriorated since the Indian government abrogated article 370 and 35A, which granted special status to the held territory. India, he said, was hell-bent on changing the region's demographic character.

The occupation authorities in Kashmir had issued thousands of fake domicile certificates to non Kashmiris, the AJK president said, adding that settlement of outsiders in the valley and other parts of the disputed territory was a deep rooted conspiracy to convert the Muslim majority into a minority.

Referring to the continued bloodshed in the region, he said that Kashmiris were being ruthlessly martyred by bloodthirsty Indian army day in day out.

India, he said, was involved in terrorism activities all around the world.

Referring to the murder of Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh by the Indian agents in Canada, Barrister Chaudhry said that the Canadian government had clearly given evidence of India's involvement.

"Kashmiris settled in different parts of the globe should redouble their efforts to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute", he remarked.

He said that improvement in the political and human rights situation in the region was inescapably linked to the settlement of the lingering dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The president said that it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriates should stand up and expose the brutalities Indian occupation forces had been committing against Kashmiris in the held territory.

He also appreciated the expatriate community's role in highlighting the issue of Kashmir at international forums.

Barrister Chaudhry said that it was quite unfortunate that Kashmir hanged on despite the passage of 77 years.

He said that it was high time that the international community, particularly the United Nations, must discharge its legal and moral responsibility and take effective measures to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully.

