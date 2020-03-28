AJK President urges Modi to release Kashmiri prisoners in COVID-19 crisis

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President. Sardar Masood Khan while expressing grave concern over fast spreading COVID-19 pandemic in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Saturday urged the Indian government to immediate release thousands of Kashmiri people languishing in different Indian prisons

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President. Sardar Masood Khan while expressing grave concern over fast spreading COVID-19 pandemic in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Saturday urged the Indian government to immediate release thousands of Kashmiri people languishing in different Indian prisons.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that thousands of people infected with COVID-19 were losing their lives in various countries, and in India itself, the pandemic had alarmed bells.

In this situation, he maintained that thousands of Kashmiri people were imprisoned in the Indian jails, and they are highly concerned about their families hundreds of miles away in the held territory.

The AJK president appealed to the international community particularly the United Nations to take strict notice of new restrictions imposed by India on the movement of citizens and internet in occupied Kashmir.

"The people of occupied Kashmir are facing great difficulties in reaching hospitals for getting health facilities due to the latest Indian restrictions, and COVID-19 outbreak, " he said and warned that this state of affairs may cause fast spread of the virus in the occupied territory.

According to information, he said that the prisons in India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir are crowded beyond capacity. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19, the Indian government immediately released all of the prisoners particularly the inmates suffering from complicated diseases.

He thanked the Chinese government for extending generous support to Pakistan in crusade against COVID-19 besides sending physicians and medical staff, a consignment of medical equipment to contain the pandemic.

"The Chinese government through its assistance to Pakistan in difficult hours too, has proved that China is our trustworthy friend," he said adding that China had reached to the rescue of Pakistan at a time when the country itself has not fully recovered from the pandemic.

He said that China had reminisced the past history when it was the first reach to help Pakistan in the catastrophic earthquake of 2005 and the flash floods of 2010.

In a separate video message, the AJK president while paying tributes to the physicians, nurses and paramedical staff of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir for playing a frontline role in the war against COVID-19, said that the nation which was safe because of the devotion and professional competence of doctors community, would never forget their services and sacrifices.

Sardar Masood Khan said that in spite of inadequate facilities and personal protection equipment, our physicians and paramedical staff have been courageously performing their duties, and they have won hearts of the whole nation.

In his message, the state president pledged that in future, hospitals and institutions having full capacity to fight corona-like pandemics.

He once again appealed to the people to remain confined to their homes, and strictly follow directives of physicians in order to save them and their families fromcorona-like infectious diseases.