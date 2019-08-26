AJK president urges Muslim world to understand sensitivity of Kashmir issue

(@imziishan)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said the masses of Arab world were fully supporting the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self determination, but regretted that some of the rulers of the Muslim world were not understanding the sensitivity of the issue

Addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Thotha near the states metropolis on Monday, he said every individual from amongst 212 million people of Pakistan and the liberated territory was feeling the pain of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He warned that if the international community failed to provide justice to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, it would not be possible for anyone to control the enraged youth.

He said every citizen of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stood with their oppressed brethren, and was prepared to offer every sacrifice.

The AJK president said, "We do not want war, but if war is imposed on us, we will take revenge of all previous excesses from India.

" He urged the rulers in Delhi to try to hear and understand the message which the Muslim youth protesting in the length and cranny of the world right from Khyber up to Karachi and from Istanbul up to New York were conveying.

The AJK president regretted that the policies of some Muslim rulers had hurt the sentiments of the youth of occupied Kashmir and the liberated territory, and their individual decisions did not represent feelings of their people.

He assured the Kashmiri refugees that the governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir would utilize all energies and resources to convey their voice to the international community.

Earlier, Master Mohammad Yousuf, Maulana Shabbir Ahmed and other speakers representing refugees from occupied Kashmir said the brutalities against the besieged Kashmiri Muslims and molestation of hundreds of thousands of mothers, sisters and daughters in the held territory, served as a challenge to the dignity of the whole Muslim world.