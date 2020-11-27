UrduPoint.com
AJK President Urges Niger To Raise Kashmir Issue At African Union Forum

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:14 AM

AJK President urges Niger to raise Kashmir issue at African Union forum

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called upon Niger, a founding member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to raise Kashmir issue at the forum of African Union (AU) to build pressure on India for resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with UN resolutions

Talking to media after arriving at Niamey in Niger to attend the 47th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, President Sardar Masood Khan said that the brotherly Islamic country of Niger has always supported the demands of Kashmiris on the OIC platform, AJK President officr said on Thursday The country, he added had played a leading role on the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its Contact Group on Kashmir and always reaffirmed its unequivocal support for the legitimate and just demands of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

"Being the host of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, we rightly expect the Niger leadership to take a firm stand on all issues of the Muslim Ummah, including Kashmir," he said. The people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir want a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in line with the UN Security Council resolutions," he asserted.

Saying that Pakistan had always raised Kashmir issue in various multilateral forums of the world including OIC seeking a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to this conflict, AJK President said India, unfortunately, pursuing a military solution and was implementing a vicious plan in Kashmir and wants to eliminate the Kashmiris in the next one to two years.

"The situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has changed radically since August 5 last year as 900,000 occupation army have laid siege to the entire occupied state, innocent people are being killed, youths are arrested and tortured in jails and those who speak for freedom, liberty right to self-determination are being blinded with the fire of lethal pellet guns.

The President said that non--Kashmiri Hindu population was being transferred from the different parts of India to the Kashmir to change the demography of the region, He pointed out that these demographic changes are contrary to international laws and amount to war crimes. In addition to grabbing the land of Kashmiris, the plan is also aimed at to turn Kashmir's Muslim majority into a minority.

The President said that more than 2.3 million Indians have been resettled in Occupied Kashmir in the last few months and if India is not stopped, it will turn the Muslim majority population of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority within the next one to two years.

Answering various questions posed by media persons, President Sardar Masood Khan said that India was not only oppressing Kashmiris who were struggling for freedom and right to self-determination but is also involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan, he said, has recently provided irrefutable proof of India's sponsorship of terrorism in AJK, Gilgit Baltistan and other regions of Pakistan to the UN Secretary-General and the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

