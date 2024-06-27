Open Menu

AJK President Urges Overseas Kashmiris To Oppose Modi's Plans In The Region

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM

AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to oppose Modi's plans in the region

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on overseas Kashmiris to unite and actively work to counter the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on overseas Kashmiris to unite and actively work to counter the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region.

Addressing various delegations of overseas Kashmiris at the Jammu Kashmir House on Thursday, the President highlighted the critical role the expatriate community can play in raising awareness about human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir.

President Chaudhry emphasized that Modi's attempts to divert global attention from the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir through the pretense of holding fake elections must be exposed.

He encouraged Kashmiri expatriates, particularly those in the UK, to strengthen their political influence by supporting candidates of Pakistani and Kashmiri descent in upcoming elections.

He pointed out that increasing the number of pro-Kashmir voices in the British Parliament, especially within the All-Parties Kashmir Committee, could significantly enhance the effectiveness of their advocacy for Kashmir's right to self-determination.

In addition to political activism, President Chaudhry urged overseas Kashmiris to invest in various sectors within Azad Kashmir, emphasizing that a stable and prosperous Pakistan is essential for the success of Kashmir's freedom movement.

He stressed the importance of economic contributions alongside political efforts to support the cause.

The meeting was attended by notable overseas Kashmiris, including Zahid Iqbal Hashmi from France, Pir Shiraz Hussain from Ireland, Anjum Chauhan from the USA, Sardar Mushtaq Khan from Sweden, and others from various countries, highlighting the global diaspora's potential to make a significant impact.

