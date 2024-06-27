AJK President Urges Overseas Kashmiris To Oppose Modi's Plans In The Region
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on overseas Kashmiris to unite and actively work to counter the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on overseas Kashmiris to unite and actively work to counter the agenda of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the region.
Addressing various delegations of overseas Kashmiris at the Jammu Kashmir House on Thursday, the President highlighted the critical role the expatriate community can play in raising awareness about human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir.
President Chaudhry emphasized that Modi's attempts to divert global attention from the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir through the pretense of holding fake elections must be exposed.
He encouraged Kashmiri expatriates, particularly those in the UK, to strengthen their political influence by supporting candidates of Pakistani and Kashmiri descent in upcoming elections.
He pointed out that increasing the number of pro-Kashmir voices in the British Parliament, especially within the All-Parties Kashmir Committee, could significantly enhance the effectiveness of their advocacy for Kashmir's right to self-determination.
In addition to political activism, President Chaudhry urged overseas Kashmiris to invest in various sectors within Azad Kashmir, emphasizing that a stable and prosperous Pakistan is essential for the success of Kashmir's freedom movement.
He stressed the importance of economic contributions alongside political efforts to support the cause.
The meeting was attended by notable overseas Kashmiris, including Zahid Iqbal Hashmi from France, Pir Shiraz Hussain from Ireland, Anjum Chauhan from the USA, Sardar Mushtaq Khan from Sweden, and others from various countries, highlighting the global diaspora's potential to make a significant impact.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi pleas for suspension of sentence in Iddat case rejected
China lauds establishment of SPU in Islamabad for foreigners
SECP chairman calls on Federal Insurance Ombudsman
Murree admin conducts crackdown on illegal constructions
Shopkeeper deprived of cash at gun point
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others in illegal recruitment cas ..
CS chairs meeting to review Muharram arrangements
Parliament House faces security threat: NA Speaker
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Chairman PRCS meets with the US Ambassador in Pakistan
EU-Ukraine security agreement to advance 'peace': Zelensky
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
More Stories From Kashmir
-
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupied Kashmir19 hours ago
-
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious designs'19 hours ago
-
Free health cards restored for all AJK residents, announces PM3 days ago
-
AJK PM terms Modi’s visit to IIOJK an abortive attempt to hoodwink international community5 days ago
-
6 police officials suspended for dereliction of duties in AJK6 days ago
-
AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnerships13 days ago
-
Making AJK corruption-free, establishing rule of law, supremacy of merit govt's top priorities: AJK ..15 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq vows to use tax money for people's welf ..17 days ago
-
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad Cadet College19 days ago
-
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts predict19 days ago
-
Mirpur AJK goes into grip of severe heat wave19 days ago
-
AJK govt taking important decisions after due consultations with allied partners: PM AJK21 days ago