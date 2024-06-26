AJK President Urges Overseas Kashmiris To Unite Against Modi's 'nefarious Designs'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on Kashmiris living abroad to join forces and counter Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged attempts to divert attention from human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has called on Kashmiris living abroad to join forces and counter Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged attempts to divert attention from human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Chaudhry made the appeal during a meeting with Kashmiri delegates from various countries at the Jammu Kashmir House in Islamabad on Wednesday.
He emphasized the importance of unity among the diaspora community to expose Indian atrocities and support the Kashmiri freedom movement.
The president also encouraged overseas Kashmiris to invest in Azad Kashmir and support pro-Kashmir candidates in elections, particularly in the UK, to amplify their voice in the British Parliament.
Delegation included Zahid Iqbal Hashmi from France, Pir Shiraz Hussain from Ireland, Anjum Chauhan from America, Sardar Mushtaq Khan from Sweden, Raja Tahir (Ireland), Nisar Aslam (Ireland), Mian Waqas (Ireland), Kashif Latif (Belgium), Sheikh Maqsood (UK), Raja Zeib Khan (Netherlands), Dr. Imtiaz (Italy), Chaudhry Allah Dutta (Hong Kong, China), Chaudhry Shiraz (Hong Kong), Chaudhry Bilal (Hong Kong), Mian Abdul Jabbar (Halifax), Chaudhry Amjad Butt (Manchester), Chaudhry Sagheer (UK), Chaudhry Javed (Samahani, Manchester), Chaudhry Sardar (Samahani, Old Hum) and others.
