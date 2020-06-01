AJK President urges people to play role for alleviating human suffering

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while acknowledging the social services of BTM Global and its dedicated team, has said that serving the suffering humanity is the greatest virtue

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan while acknowledging the social services of BTM Global and its dedicated team, has said that serving the suffering humanity is the greatest virtue.

He made these remarks while addressing an event organized by BTM Global to distribute food package among the migrated afectees of Surgan -Neelum valley at Kashmir Colony Chakri Road Rawalpindi. Speaking as Chief Guest at the function, President Masood especially appreciated the BTM Global Chairperson Sumaira Farrukh for extending generous help to the people of Azad Kashmir and urged the participants to play their for alleviating the human sufferings.

Terming Covid 19 as a dangerous and fatal pandemic, the president urged the people to take precautionary measures for containing the diseases from further spread President Masood said before covid- 19 outbreak, the people of Sugan valley had suffered a horrible calamity of snow avalanche that claimed over 180 precious human lives and left many inured and maimed.

The State President said that Pakistan army had also played a pivotal role in rescuing affected population and providing them relief through helicopters. He said AJK government and number of NGOs had also served calamity hit people at this most critical time and he himself visited the affected area and consoled people and encouraged them to face the horrific situation with courage and bravery.

President while commending the efforts of Sumaira Farrukh chairperson BTM global has said that she and her Organization had provided food to almost all people of AJK districts and he has great appreciations and admiration for her social services .

He said if people like her are alive, humanity would remain alive. He said Sumaira Farrukh is imbued with the passion of human service. Her heart feels the pain of people in trouble and though she lives in England but her heart beats with the people of AJK.

At this occasion, Mrs Farrukh said in her address that if she is engaged now in serving people of AJK, it's all due to encouragement of president Masood Khan, who always provided guidance inspired her to do social work for the welfare of downtrodden and neglected segments of the society.

The event was also addressed by Mr Adnan Qadri and President Kashmir committee Neelam, Qari Orangzeb. Both the speakers highly appreciated President Sardar Masood for his matchless efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at global level and providing dynamic leadership to the people of Azad Kashmir.