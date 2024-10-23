- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities inflicted on innocent ..
AJK President Urges UK-based Overseas Kashmiris To Expose Indian Brutalities Inflicted On Innocent Kashmiris In IIOJK
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that overseas Kashmiri settled in the UK must play their much needed role to expose brutalities being inflicted on people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian occupational forces
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that overseas Kashmiri settled in the UK must play their much needed role to expose brutalities being inflicted on people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian occupational forces.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar, Lord Mayor Stoke-on-Trent Majid Khan, and others at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday.
Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan and others were also present on this occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that the political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory had further deteriorated since the Indian government abrogated articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to the held territory.
Regarding the recently held elections in the disputed territory, the president said that the move was a ploy to keep the charade of the normalcy alive and give a notion that everything was hunky dory in Kashmir—the region marred by conflict and violence.
Referring to the continued bloodshed in the region, the AJK president said that Kashmiris were being ruthlessly martyred by the bloodthirsty Indian army day in and day out.
"Thousands of Kashmiris, including the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, have booked under sedition laws and left to rot in jails thousands of kilometers away from their homes," he said, adding that it was high time that the millions of Kashmiris settled in the UK and other parts of the globe should raise their voices in support of Kashmiris' right to self-determination at every forum, besides exposing the nefarious designs of the Modi regime.
"Kashmiris settled in different parts of the globe should redouble their efforts to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute," he remarked. He said that improvement in the political and human rights situation in the region was inescapably linked to the settlement of the lingering dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.
He said that it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriates should stand up against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
Three found dead at UK care home for elderly: police
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench
Kisan card active in district
'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories
PPP to participate APHC program on October 27: CM Sindh
Commissioner meets Christian delegation
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge2 days ago
-
Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada5 days ago
-
Sport infrastructure would be developed soon in AJK Secretary Sports6 days ago
-
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris without further delay7 days ago
-
AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother7 days ago
-
Overseas Kashmiris always played key role in country's development9 days ago
-
AJK govt plans to promote tourism in Poonch division9 days ago
-
APC: AJK govt always supports Kashmir freedom struggle: Ch Anwar9 days ago
-
AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of lives, material in ..15 days ago
-
Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patience15 days ago
-
AJK Govt launches 3Bln rupee of housing project for Kashmiri migrant families16 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembers victims of 2005 e ..16 days ago