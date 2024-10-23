AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris  to expose Indian brutalities inflicted on innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that overseas Kashmiri settled in the UK must play their much needed role to expose brutalities being inflicted on people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian occupational forces

He expressed these views during a meeting with Lord Mayor of Manchester Yasmin Dar, Lord Mayor Stoke-on-Trent Majid Khan, and others at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday.

Minister for Physical Planning and Housing Chaudhry Yasir Sultan and others were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said that the political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory had further deteriorated since the Indian government abrogated articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to the held territory.

Regarding the recently held elections in the disputed territory, the president said that the move was a ploy to keep the charade of the normalcy alive and give a notion that everything was hunky dory in Kashmir—the region marred by conflict and violence.

Referring to the continued bloodshed in the region, the AJK president said that Kashmiris were being ruthlessly martyred by the bloodthirsty Indian army day in and day out.

"Thousands of Kashmiris, including the leaders of the Hurriyat Conference, have booked under sedition laws and left to rot in jails thousands of kilometers away from their homes," he said, adding that it was high time that the millions of Kashmiris settled in the UK and other parts of the globe should raise their voices in support of Kashmiris' right to self-determination at every forum, besides exposing the nefarious designs of the Modi regime.

"Kashmiris settled in different parts of the globe should redouble their efforts to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute," he remarked. He said that improvement in the political and human rights situation in the region was inescapably linked to the settlement of the lingering dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

He said that it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriates should stand up against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

