Open Menu

AJK President Urges UK Kashmiris To Intensify Efforts For Kashmir Cause

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 06:33 PM

AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the need for the international community especially the United Nations to take decisive action to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the need for the international community especially the United Nations to take decisive action to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

During a meeting with former House of Lords member Lord Nazir Ahmed, President AJK called on the Kashmiri community in the UK to enhance their efforts in promoting the Kashmir cause globally.

He expressed concerns over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian-administered Kashmir since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A which previously granted special status to the region.

President accused the Indian government of attempting to alter the demographic makeup of Kashmir by issuing fake domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.

He described this as a conspiracy to reduce the Muslim majority to a minority in the area. He highlighted the ongoing violence, stating that Kashmiris are continuously being martyred by the Indian army.

The AJK President urged Kashmiris worldwide to advocate for a just and peaceful resolution to the conflict, linking improvements in the region's situation to the fulfillment of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He stressed that now is a critical time for Kashmiri expatriates particularly those in the UK to raise awareness about the plight of Kashmiris at relevant forums in the UK and Europe.

He also recognized the efforts of the expatriate community in bringing attention to the Kashmir issue on international platforms, lamenting that the conflict persists even after 77 years.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Resolution Army United Nations Minority Europe Jammu United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act ..

Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP

5 minutes ago
 CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vacci ..

CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breac ..

Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach

6 minutes ago
 vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

3 hours ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

5 hours ago
Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

7 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Kashmir