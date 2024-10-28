AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the need for the international community especially the United Nations to take decisive action to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

During a meeting with former House of Lords member Lord Nazir Ahmed, President AJK called on the Kashmiri community in the UK to enhance their efforts in promoting the Kashmir cause globally.

He expressed concerns over the deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian-administered Kashmir since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A which previously granted special status to the region.

President accused the Indian government of attempting to alter the demographic makeup of Kashmir by issuing fake domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.

He described this as a conspiracy to reduce the Muslim majority to a minority in the area. He highlighted the ongoing violence, stating that Kashmiris are continuously being martyred by the Indian army.

The AJK President urged Kashmiris worldwide to advocate for a just and peaceful resolution to the conflict, linking improvements in the region's situation to the fulfillment of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He stressed that now is a critical time for Kashmiri expatriates particularly those in the UK to raise awareness about the plight of Kashmiris at relevant forums in the UK and Europe.

He also recognized the efforts of the expatriate community in bringing attention to the Kashmir issue on international platforms, lamenting that the conflict persists even after 77 years.

