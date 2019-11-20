AJK President urges UN to avert looming human disaster in Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ): Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday applauded Turkish leadership particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for strongly advocating the Kashmir cause.

"President Erdogan strongly advocated a resolution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue in Islamabad and New Delhi and recently and at the UN General Assembly in New York without any fear or favor," he declared.

The AJK president expressed these views while addressing international conference on Kashmir Turmoil: Emerging Threats to Peace and Role of International Community, organized in city of Ankra by the Lahore Center for Peace Research (LCPR) and the Institute for Strategic Thinking (SDE), an official message released to the media by AJK Presidential secretariat said.

He hoped that the conference would bring the Kashmir cause to the radar screen of global diplomacy.

"Today this event may look like a blip but tomorrow it might become a trend or a tidal wave," he added.

The AJK president said that Pakistan and Turkey were intertwined in strongest bonds while Azad Kashmir had a special relationship with Turkey. After 2005 earthquake, Turkey was the first and the most efficient responder for rescue, relief and rehabilitation besides subsequent reconstruction process.

Touching upon the Kashmir issue, Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmir which called paradise on earth, was right now rather a hell on earth, where mountains, valleys, rivers and forests - all are in shackles. What's more, the entire population is imprisoned in their homes. A full gag order has been slapped in Kashmir; and now India wants to silence voices being raised for the rights of the Kashmiri people, he added.

He said that the Indian aggression of August 5 and the subsequent actions including bifurcation of occupied Kashmir violate the UN Charter, UN Security resolutions, and the Geneva Conventions.

India has taken away special rights of the Kashmiri people to education, employment, acquisition of property and permanent residence, and Hindus from all over India would be settled in held territory to replicate the model of the settlements in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and change the demographic composition of the state for all times to come.

The president said that this was colonization plan and occupied Kashmir today was effectively under foreign occupation and alien domination.

He recalled that British, French and European Parliaments had held debates on Kashmir and the US Congress had convened two hearings on the human rights crisis in Kashmir, the latest by the bipartisan Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the British All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group have called for a ban on the use of the pellet guns, as well as repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and the Public Safety Act. They have all demanded an end to the security lockdown and information blackout.

Sardar Masood Khan regretted that India had threatened to impose a war on Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, and signaled that it would not hesitate from using even nuclear weapons. He said that clouds of war were becoming darker and thicker because the Indian regime's posture was irresponsible, aggravating and aggressive.

He regretted that the lips of the most powerful nations, who were the self-proclaimed custodians and guardians on the rule-based world order, were sealed.

Except for holding one formal session at the request of Pakistan, the UN Security Council has not convened any other meeting on Kashmir, to stop the carnage in Kashmir and remove the threat to peace and security in the region.

The AJK president called upon the international community to build pressure on India for reversal of illegal steps it had taken on August 5 and October 31, constitute a Commission to investigate human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, and prepare ground for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also urged the UN Security Council to intervene to save the Kashmiri people from carnage and to stem a drift toward war in the region that could be spiral to the nuclear level with dire consequences.

The event was also addressed by Shamshad Ahmed, Chairman, Lahore Center for Peace Research (LCPR), Muhammet Savas Kafkasyali, President, Institute of Strategic Thinking (SDE), former Egyptian Minister Yehia Hamed, Lord Nazir Ahmed, United Kingdom, Honorable Senator Sherry Rehman, Pakistan, Honorable MP Erkan Akay, Deputy Chairman of MHP Group, Turkey, Honorable MP Sreyya Sadi Bilgi, Deputy Speaker of GNAT, Turkey, President of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbas, Turkey, President of the Court of Cassation Ismail Rst Cirit, Turkey.