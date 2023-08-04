AJK President urges UN to take notice of brazen violation of UN resolutions

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday urges United Nation (UN) to take notice of brazen violation of UN resolution in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian governmen

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday urges United Nation (UN) to take notice of brazen violation of UN resolution in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by Indian government.

While president terming August 5 as the darkest day in the history of Kashmir, has said that it was on this day when India, in brazen violation of the UN resolutions, stripped occupied Jammu Kashmir of its special status by revoking Article 370 and 35A.

Talking to media in the State metropolis, the President, while referring to the dangerous dimensions of the move, said that after the abrogation, India on the one hand intensified its brutal repression in Kashmir while, on the other hand, launched a massive multi-front, legal, political and cultural offensive against Kashmir's to change the region's demographics and erase the Kashmir's social, political and cultural identity.

Barrister Chaudhry said that despite using all these tactics, India has miserably failed to break the Kashmir's' political resolve and their unwavering commitment to the noble cause of freedom from India's illegal and forcible occupation.

He said that Kashmir's settled on both sides of the Loc and the rest of the world would observe August 5 as Yom-e-Estehsal to convey their message to the world that they don't accept India's control over the territory.

He said that protest rallies would be held in important world capitals to highlight the nefarious designs of the Indian government and the ongoing human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Indian bid to convert Yasin Malik's life sentence to a death sentence was part of this grand conspiracy to whip up anti-Muslim sentiment before the next elections.

Voicing his serious concerns over threats to Malik's life in the Indian prison, he said that there was a dire need that the international human rights groups should play their role to ensure early release and protection of Malik and other prisoners who have been languishing in jails for the past several years.

He said that the international community must shun its policy of indifference towards the plight of Kashmir's and play its due role to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully in accordance with UNSC resolutions that guaranteed the right of self determination.

He said that the day was not far when India would disintegrate and break up into several states.