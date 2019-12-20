The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian troops in areas along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley, and has expressed deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of two youth in the aggression

Muzzafarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned unprovoked firing by Indian troops in areas along the Line of Control in Neelum Valley, and has expressed deep sense of grief over the martyrdom of two youth in the aggression.While speaking to different delegations who called on him at his office , he said thatUN military observers should inform Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres as wellas the Security Council members about the serious violation of ceasefire line by India at the LoC.

The cowardly act by India and an attempt to divert attention from the worsening situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in India.While expressing sympathy with the bereaved families, he said that those living close to the LoC have offered extraordinary sacrifices, and the lives and properties remain a target of Indian Army."India's cowardly acts would never deter the valiant people of Azad Kashmir from their supreme goal of freedom, and they would continue to support the struggle going on in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for liberation from the Indian yoke and realization of right to self determination of the Kashmiri people," he added.

The AJK president said that citizens of Azad Kashmir living along the LoC will defend themotherland shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan.

"What more cowardice ofthe Indian Army will be that the Indian Army instead of fighting Pakistan Army, was targetingdefenseless, innocent and weak civilians of Azad Kashmir and is demonstrating its moralbankruptcy and non-professionalism," he asked.Sardar Masood Khan called upon the international community including United Nations and big powers to play their role to stop India from perpetrating repression in occupied Kashmir and committing aggression against the civilian population of Azad Kashmir.