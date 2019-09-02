AJK president urges world powers to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday urged the international community to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspiration of Kashmiris.

Addressing a conference, "Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes" here, he urged, "The international community to break the silence and play its due role in resolving the outstanding Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions." The AJK president also appealed the international human rights organizations to advocate humanitarian corridor for oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the constant curfew has created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir and people were facing shortages of essential items, including food and medicines.

Sardar Masood Khan said Occupied Kashmir was bleeding as the Indian forces were killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights' violations there to suppress just freedom movement for their right to self-determination.

He said India was pursuing its aggressive and atrocious policies in the held valley.

He said New Delhi deployed its heavily weaponized armed soldiers in Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people from their basic rights.

He said Indian forces were committing genocide of Kashmiri people. The AJK president however, said the sacrifices of valiant Kashmiri people will not go in vain and they will succeed in realization of their right to self-determination.

He said that every citizen of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stood with their oppressed brethren and was prepared to offer every sacrifice.

He said India was replicating the policies of Hitler to satisfy its nefarious designs. He said information blackout in Occupied Kashmir was aimed at pursuing the ambitions of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.