UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Urges World Powers To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:59 PM

AJK president urges world powers to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday urged the international community to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspiration of Kashmiri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Monday urged the international community to play their due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspiration of Kashmiris.

Addressing a conference, "Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes" here, he urged, "The international community to break the silence and play its due role in resolving the outstanding Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions." The AJK president also appealed the international human rights organizations to advocate humanitarian corridor for oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the constant curfew has created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir and people were facing shortages of essential items, including food and medicines.

Sardar Masood Khan said Occupied Kashmir was bleeding as the Indian forces were killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights' violations there to suppress just freedom movement for their right to self-determination.

He said India was pursuing its aggressive and atrocious policies in the held valley.

He said New Delhi deployed its heavily weaponized armed soldiers in Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people from their basic rights.

He said Indian forces were committing genocide of Kashmiri people. The AJK president however, said the sacrifices of valiant Kashmiri people will not go in vain and they will succeed in realization of their right to self-determination.

He said that every citizen of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stood with their oppressed brethren and was prepared to offer every sacrifice.

He said India was replicating the policies of Hitler to satisfy its nefarious designs. He said information blackout in Occupied Kashmir was aimed at pursuing the ambitions of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir United Nations Jammu New Delhi Adolf Hitler Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Workshop on "Biosafety Awareness" concludes

5 minutes ago

Backyard Poultry Farming Scheme under PM Agricultu ..

7 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Shooter Khalil Akhtar becomes first Pakistani to q ..

5 minutes ago

UNIDO, NUST join hand for development of 'First Bi ..

7 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Orders to Ukraine Defense Minister to Ma ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.