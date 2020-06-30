AJK President urges world to take notice on war crimes by fascist Modi-led forces in IOJK: Masood

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that Modi-led fascist Indian rulers were committing war crimes in occupied Jammu Kashmir which the international community should take immediate notice of the fast deteriorating conditions of human rights of the innocent kashmiris in the bleeding occupied valley

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said that Modi-led fascist Indian rulers were committing war crimes in occupied Jammu Kashmir which the international community should take immediate notice of the fast deteriorating conditions of human rights of the innocent kashmiris in the bleeding occupied valley.

He was addressing a virtual seminar hosted by the High Commission of Pakistan in London on the theme of "Seeking Justice for Kashmiri Victims of Sexual Violence & Physical Torture and Widows" to commemorate the UN International Days, says a message reaching to the media here Monday evening.

The stated that every day dozens of Kashmiri youth are being gunned down outrageously in fake encounters and due the media blackout the world does not know the full extent of atrocities. The President informed that about 13,000 young Kashmiri boys have been taken away from their homes and are being kept in concentration camps in North India.

The President AJ&K said after the recent change in domicile law of Kashmir, as many as 25,000 non-Kashmiri Hindus have been given right to residence in Kashmir which would drastically change the demography of the region in complete violation of the UNSC Resolutions.

Sardar Masood Khan noted that India has also unleashed a war on Azad Jammu and Kashmir by continuous violations of ceasefire resulting in deaths and injuries of the civilians. However, he said that after 05 August 2019, the issue of Kashmir has been internationalised and India can no longer put it out as its internal matter. He added that reincarnation of Nazism is taking place in India.

The members of the British Parliament, Kashmiri leaders, eminent scholars, academics, members of the civil society and British friends of Kashmir participated in the seminar to show their support & solidarity.

President gave a keynote address, besides members of British Parliament, Steve Baker MP, Tony Lloyd MP, Lord Qurban Hussain, Yasmin Qureshi MP, Afzal Khan MP, Khalid Mehmood MP, Barrister Imran Hussain MP were among the Speakers while Nadia Whittome MP and Naz Shah MP gave their messages of solidarity and commitment to support Kashmiris in IOJ&K.

The Kashmiri leaders who participated and spoke on the occasion were Chairman Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council International the Kashmiris human rights outfit Raja Sikander Khan, Mushaal Malik, Professor Nazir Gilani, Professor Shahid Iqbal, Raja Najabat Hussain, Councillor Liaquat Ali, Shaista Safi, Tajammul Shaikh, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Cllr Yasmine Dar, Uzma Rasool, Cllr Asim Rashid, Muzammil Thakur, and Ali Raza Syed as well as number of prominent Kashmiri and Pakistani community members also attended the seminar.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Nafees Zakaria said in his opening remarks that the sufferings of the Kashmiri people span over decades and have no parallel in the world. The humanitarian crisis since 5 August 2019 has opened yet another dark chapter in human history, he added. He also referred to authentic documentary evidence in this regard. Mr Zakaria shared that while the international community is observing UN Day in Support of Victims of Torture, over 12,000 young Kashmiris have been brutally injured by Indian occupation forces using pellet guns since July 2016. The so-called world's largest democracy has blinded a whole generation of Kashmiris and there is a complete communication blackout in IOJ&K while International media has sporadically reported extreme torture perpetrated by the occupation forces, he added.

Zakaria said the seminar is an expression of Pakistan's unequivocal support to the Kashmiri people that the entire nation stands with them until they get their right to self-determination as promised by the UN in Security Council's resolutions.

The High Commissioner said: "The Kashmiri women have the distinction of being called Half-Widows. Their husbands were taken away by the Indian forces several years ago and their whereabouts are unknown which adds to the trauma of these women.

"Sexual violence and rape have been used by Indian forces as a weapon to deter Kashmiris from pursuing their indigenous self-determination movement. Victims of horrific mass rape of Kunan Poshpora in 1991 still await justice.

"Thousands of unnamed and unmarked mass graves have been discovered in IoK which contain irrefutable evidence of torture and fake encounters. International People's Tribunal Report entitled: "Buried Evidence" recoded details of mass graves." Raising serious concerns over the gross human rights violations by the Indian forces, the British Parliamentarians and other speakers called for immediate end to siege and communication blackout in Kashmir. While they underlined need for substantive accountability measures for delivery of justice to Kashmiris, they also called for immediate intervention to stop Humsn rights abuses in IoK and sending of a fact finding mission also. The speakers said Kashmiri widows, half-widows and victims of torture need justice and the perpetrators of crimes against humanity should be punished.

UK's relevance in terms historical links, legacy of British rule and being a P-5 Member of UNSC called for greater responsibility, MPs underlined.

They were of the opinion that the UN failure in case of Kashmir is putting the credibility of the organization at stake. Therefore, they urged the UN to fulfil its obligation towards the Kashmiri people. The Speakers also called upon the UK government to take a lead role in resolving the issue of Kashmir as it was a colonial legacy.

The concerns were also expressed over emergence of the phenomenon of fascist ideology of Hindutva under Modi Government which poses serious threat to the existence of Kashmiri population. The speakers demanded immediate end to draconian laws. The participants were deeply concerned at the continuous killings of defenceless Kashmiris by the Indian troops with impunity in IOJ&K.

Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council Raja Sikander Khan attended the webinar seminar and said that it's a very good to have these seminars and conferences but we must do something positive & productive as our innocent brothers & sisters of IOJ&K have been suffering since well over 72 years now and we have been having seminars & conferences ever since and majority of our speakers have read our statements of history of Jammu & Kashmir and the Indian atrocities which we all are aware off and we all know the history and the present scenario in IOJ&K, as we all are very concerned on present situation therefor we should all be concentrating with suggestions of way forward with solutions to their freedom struggle as since the Fascist BJP Party's Government of Narindra Modi our brothers & sisters of IOJ&K have suffered enormously and therefore it's time to play our positive role in productive work so that the international community should not shy away from economic measures against India and pressurize India to hold plebiscite and give the people of IOJ&K their fundamental birthright of self determination.