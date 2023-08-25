Open Menu

AJK President Urges World To Take Quick Effective Notice Of HR Abuses In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 10:05 PM

AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has called upon the international community to take immediate effective notice of the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has called upon the international community to take immediate effective notice of the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State.

"It is enjoined upon the comity of nations to play their due moral and much needed diplomatic role to stop India's barbarism and brutality against Kashmiris particularly the Kashmiri women who have been worst victims of the Indian state terrorism", he expressed these views while talking to Chairperson Be the Merciful (BTM) Samira Farrukh who called on him in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

On this occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the Kashmiri people were going through a difficult situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that due to the massive troops' concentration in the region, the Kashmiri women have suffered enormously.

He said that Kashmiris living all over the world should become the voice of the women of Occupied Kashmir and expose the violation of human rights by India before the world community. " Women and children in IOK are being targeted with pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces", he said, adding that rape was used as a weapon of war against Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

He said, despite the relentless suppression, the women of Occupied Kashmir have significantly contributed to the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir while fighting shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri freedom fighters.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Moral All Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, s ..

Pakistan's enemies attempting to fuel religious, sectarian discord in country: A ..

8 minutes ago
 SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of Univ ..

SU Campus Larkana celebrates establishment of University of Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expect ..

Zehri thanks Hub people, vows to meet their expectations

8 minutes ago
 AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Car ..

AJK PM felicitates Kakar on assuming office of Caretaker PM of Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Action to be taken against power theft and non sub ..

Action to be taken against power theft and non submission of bills: HESCO Offici ..

12 minutes ago
 SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certific ..

SECP issues first ever Shariah Compliance Certificates to 2 REITs

12 minutes ago
WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

WSSC cleanliness drive in full swing

12 minutes ago
 UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G2 ..

UAE joins call for open, inclusive trade during G20 Trade and Investment Ministe ..

28 minutes ago
 Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

Strength of sightseeing Lahore buses increases

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Darbar Bab ..

12 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt's commitment to constitutional role

8 minutes ago
 No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation ..

No felony if ECP conducts polls after delimitation: Irfan Siddiqui

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir