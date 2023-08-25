AJK President urges world to take quick effective notice of HR abuses in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has called upon the international community to take immediate effective notice of the worsening situation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) State.

"It is enjoined upon the comity of nations to play their due moral and much needed diplomatic role to stop India's barbarism and brutality against Kashmiris particularly the Kashmiri women who have been worst victims of the Indian state terrorism", he expressed these views while talking to Chairperson Be the Merciful (BTM) Samira Farrukh who called on him in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

On this occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that the Kashmiri people were going through a difficult situation in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that due to the massive troops' concentration in the region, the Kashmiri women have suffered enormously.

He said that Kashmiris living all over the world should become the voice of the women of Occupied Kashmir and expose the violation of human rights by India before the world community. " Women and children in IOK are being targeted with pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces", he said, adding that rape was used as a weapon of war against Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

He said, despite the relentless suppression, the women of Occupied Kashmir have significantly contributed to the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir while fighting shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri freedom fighters.