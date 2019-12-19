AJK President urges youth to foil conspiracies hatched against their motherland

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth to prepare to foil conspiracies being hatched by enemy against their motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the youth to prepare to foil conspiracies being hatched by enemy against their motherland.

He expressed these views while addressing the 17th Convocation of University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Convocation was attended by Vice Chancellors of AJK public sector universities, secretaries to the government, registrar, deans, directors, heads of departments and a large number of students and their parents.

AJK President and Chancellor of the university, Sardar Masood Khan said the people in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were facing barbarism at the hands of occupation troops and they were looking towards the youth in the liberated territory for the realization of their supreme struggle for freedom.

"Indian barbarity and its evil designs are not confined to IOJ&K rather India is hell-bent on attacking and occupying Azad Kashmir, persecuting Muslims in India. You will have to prepare for warding off this threat from the enemy by strengthening Pakistan", the president added.

"You must be ready to fight a war against enemy. You need to hone your communication skills to plead your case at the political and diplomatic front and strengthen your military prowess to fight any sort of aggression from the enemy against your country", he said.

The president congratulated the students on successful completion of their degrees.

Saying that although it was an important day for the passing out graduates especially for those who have grabbed gold medals, the president added it was the beginning of a new journey into their practical life.

Sardar Masood Khan appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of the faculty which enabled the graduating students not only to succeed but also for attaining distinctions in various academic disciplines.

Emphasizing on imparting character building education, President Masood said education should be holistic and life giving, adding that education without character and moral values is meaningless.

He also lauded UAJK for holding seminars, conferences and workshops to highlight issues of national significance including the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, all in its true perspective.

He praised the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Dr Kaleem Abbasi for achieving goals like hiring able and proficient faculty and acquiring the required funds to build requisite infrastructure of the university.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Abbasi expressed his profound gratitude to the President and Chancellor of the university, Sardar Masood Khan for his guidance and helping the university achieve its desired targets.

The VC congratulated the successful students and urged them to broaden their knowledge and skills and use the expertise they have acquired for the progress and prosperity of their motherland and the nation.

The Vice Chancellor said that it is matter of great pride that 91 scholars of different departments are being honored with M.Phil degrees and 10 with doctorates, which he added is a remarkable and significant breakthrough in the educational history of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.