MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday urged youth, scholars and researchers to foil India's 'evil designs' in IIOJK through the best of their high intellect and pen at all fronts.

He was talking to a delegation of All Kashmir Forum (AKF), an emerging organization working for freedom, peace and prosperity of Jammu Kashmir meet with President Azad State of Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal capital, Azad Kashmir Forum said in a press release.

The delegation of All Kashmir Forum led by young scholar and Coordinator AKF Abdul Basit Khan, apprised him about the activities of All Kashmir Forum and discussed prevailing situation in Indian Illegal Occupied JammuKashmir (IIOJK).

The President of the state of Jammu Kashmir said that India was particularly targeting the youth voicing against the inhuman atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the valley to perpetuate its illegitimate occupation.

The youth was being assassinated in fake encounters, rendered blind using pellet guns while a large number of them have been arrested and put behind bars and tortured, he added.President Masood Khan further said that the youths can play their active role to highlight the Kashmir issue.

He urged youth to foil India's 'evil designs' in IIOJK. Pakistani and Kashmiri youth need to promptly rise up to foil Modi's "satanic plan" and defeat India on political, diplomatic, media, and if needed, on the military fronts, he added. Ha also said that youth were to do on our own what we can to get freedom. Youth can enhance pressure on the international community and the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir issue by turning our struggle into a global movement.