AJK President visits earthquake-hit Mirpur; calls for self-preparations to deal with natural catastrophes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Saturday visited the earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur and reviewed the pace of the initial stage of the ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the affected areas.

Talking to reporters at the DHQ Hospital, the President emphasized the need of self-preparations to encounter the natural calamities with prime focus to avert the threats of loss to the men and material in case of any catastrophe.

Sardar Masood continued that September 24 devastating earthquake in Mirpur had once again warned us to raise awareness and necessary knowledge so as to face minimum of loss in case of any calamity.

"We learned series of lessons after the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in connection with facing the natural calamities", the President said and added that for the very reason, the concerned disaster management functionaries of the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively and successfully executed immediate relief operations saving lot of precious human lives in the Mirpur catastrophe caused by the earthquake of the moderate magnitude.

The President emphasized the need of devising due preparations and strategy to save Mirpur from the devastation of the earthquakes, keeping in view the area located on the fault line.

Lauding the civil and military institutions for their immediate and vibrant collective role in rescue and relief operations through immediately establishing the relief camps in the quake-hit areas, Masood said that it was ample proof of the outstanding performance of the state's administrative institutions.

The AJK President said that the governments of Pakistan and AJK were taking every possible steps for the early rehabilitation and resettlement of the earthquake affectees rendered shelter less following the catastrophe. The President asked the National and the State Disaster Management Authorities and the Crises Management Cell to take immediate necessary steps for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the affectees before the advent of winter similar to the measures these institutions had immediately undertook during the course of rescue the affectees in the recent calamity.

Expressing sympathies with the quake-affectees, President Masood said that September 24 earthquake left deep signs of the tragedy. "The affected population is not alone in these hours of trial and our sympathies and solidarity always stand with them", he assured.

The President visited various wards of the hospital and inquired about the health of those who injured in the catastrophe. He expressed good wishes besides praying for the early recovery of the quake victims.

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor apprised the President of the best possible medical facilities being extended to the injured for their early recovery.

Sardar Masood appreciated the medical services being delivered to the hospitalized quake-victims.

Later, the AJK President attended a briefing in Divisional Commissioner office about the loss of men and material the city faced in the earthquake. Commissioner Mirpur Division and the Relief Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Tayyeb briefed the President of the so-far progress in rescue and relief operations in the quake-hit zone.

The President directed the authorities for reconstruction of the affected areas for ensuring early rehabilitation of the affectees with prime focus to bring the life back to normal to the post-quake regime.

Sardar Masood Khan expressed satisfaction over the relief and rehabilitation works conducted by the local civil administration under the supervision of the Divisional Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Tayyeb. He also praised Pak Army, NDMA, SDMA and NGOs for their immediate untiring rescue and relief services in the affected areas that led to saving a large number of precious human lives soon after the tragedy.

Former minister and ex MLA from the city Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Head of the Losses Assessment Committee / DC Bhimbher Sardar Khalid Mahmood Khan, DC Mirpur Raja Tahir Mumtaz, DG IT Khalid Rafique and other senior officers of the concerned state functionaries were also present on this occasion.