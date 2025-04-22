AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Chaudhry Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to address Pakistan/AJK based Jammu Kashmir refugees' grievances on priority grounds

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Chaudhry Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to address Pakistan/AJK based Jammu Kashmir refugees' grievances on priority grounds.

President Sultan was talking to AJK Minister for Transport Javed Butt who called on him at JK House in the Federal metropolis to apprise him of the problems being faced by Jammu Kashmir refugees residing in various parts of the country, said a press release.

The President assured the minister of his all out support and cooperation to address the issues faced by the migrant community.

"Taking care of the migrant community and solving their day today problems is our shared responsibility", the President said, adding welfare of migrants remains a top priority for the AJK government.

Recalling his tenure as Prime Minister of AJK, Barrister Chaudhry said that it was during his previous government that special funds were allocated in the budget to support the refugee community.

