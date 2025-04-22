Open Menu

AJK President Vows To Address Refugees' Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 09:38 PM

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Chaudhry Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to address Pakistan/AJK based Jammu Kashmir refugees' grievances on priority grounds

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Chaudhry Tuesday said that all available resources would be utilized to address Pakistan/AJK based Jammu Kashmir refugees' grievances on priority grounds.

President Sultan was talking to AJK Minister for Transport Javed Butt who called on him at JK House in the Federal metropolis to apprise him of the problems being faced by Jammu Kashmir refugees residing in various parts of the country, said a press release.

The President assured the minister of his all out support and cooperation to address the issues faced by the migrant community.

"Taking care of the migrant community and solving their day today problems is our shared responsibility", the President said, adding welfare of migrants remains a top priority for the AJK government.

Recalling his tenure as Prime Minister of AJK, Barrister Chaudhry said that it was during his previous government that special funds were allocated in the budget to support the refugee community.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation cal ..

Chinese Business Council Pakistan's delegation calls on Ch. Shafay

18 minutes ago
 AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

AJK President vows to address refugees' grievances

3 minutes ago
 19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

19 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago
 By-election schedule announced for PP-52

By-election schedule announced for PP-52

4 minutes ago
 CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boos ..

CEO Al-Safa transport meets Governor Kundi to boost export

4 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP ..

Step afoot to make Quetta City beautiful under QDP: Bugti

4 minutes ago
CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in ..

CM Maryam's education reforms spark revolution in Punjab; says Raja Hanif

12 minutes ago
 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq arrives Madina Munawwarah

12 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing c ..

Court grants bail to four accused in vandalizing case

12 minutes ago
 Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to fac ..

Police Sahulat Centre to be set up at SCCI to facilitate the business community

12 minutes ago
 Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one de ..

Karachi Police bust gutka-mawa ring, arrest one dealer

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockc ..

Pakistan, Malaysia explore opportunities in blockchain technology

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir