AJK Prime Minister Advices PDO To Devise Integrated Strategy To Overcome Energy Crises In AJK:

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:26 AM

AJK Prime Minister advices PDO to devise integrated strategy to overcome energy crises in AJK:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday directed the state-run power development organization to intensify its efforts on various Hydro power projects to overcome the electricity shortage in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday directed the state-run power development organization to intensify its efforts on various Hydro power projects to overcome the electricity shortage in the state.

Addressing the Board of Directors of the Power Development Organization in the State's metropolis on Wednesday he said this institution has become a profitable department by the efforts of the present government.

He said strategy will be formulated for the setting up of other projects which would be helpful for increasing state revenue and to make Azad Kashmir self-sufficient.

The Prime Minister set up a committee headed by the senior member of the board of revenue on the issue of duel taxes.

The Prime Minister was informed during the briefing that eleven projects are presently producing electricity while the work is in progress on the projects to produce 4394 megawatt electricity.

The machinery of Kundal Shahi power project has been replaced while the land for Jagran hydro power project phase IV has been acquired.

The power development organization has now been made a self-sufficient institution due to the revolutionary change made by the present government during his four year of tenure.

With the timely completion of these projects the revenue of Azad Kashmir will not only be increased but uninterrupted power supply will be ensured to the people.

