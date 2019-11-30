UrduPoint.com
AJK Prime Minister Announce To Hold Students Union Elections

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday announced holding of Students' Union elections across the state

In a statement issued from here , he termed educational institutions as nurseries of national politics and said that natural leadership comes out from these institutions.

The Prime Minister said we need to train our youth politically to enable them decide future of the country and shoulder their responsibilities with enlightened vision. "We cannot achieve political development in the country until the promotion of ideological politics", PM added.

He said PML-N government in AJK is proud to have already enacted student's union and now planning to hold its elections.

"I watched it on television that both girls and boys students were raising voice and demanding for the restoration of the students' union. I really felt proud that our government had already restored the unions and now we are moving ahead for its election", the premier said.

Raja Farooq Haider directed all universities, colleges and professional colleges to frame code of conduct for holding of the students' union elections in their respective institutions.

He recalled it was students' union which struggled against the dictatorship and changed political arena of the country.

The Prime Minister asked the students to stick to their ideologies and work for welfare of the nation with a new vigor.

He said the nation needs a leadership who follow the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of Pakistan movement.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan added that Pakistan came into existence on the basis of the political ideology and the leaders rendered matchless sacrifices for achieving the motherland. We need to have such genuine politicians for today's Pakistan. Unfortunately, the leadership of today's national and provincial assemblies thinks the other way round instead of national thinking.

