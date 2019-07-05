(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Friday announced schedule for five-day Pakistan International Paragliding Cup-2019, Kashmir Tourism and Culture Festival starting from September 27.

Addressing a launching ceremony here, he said the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government had made elaborate arrangements for successful holding of Pakistan's first international paragliding contest over Kashmir mountains.

He said the contest would be held at Peer Chanasi to Muzaffarabad airport, which was one of the best paragliding sites in the world.

He said the festival would help provide an opportunity to both local and foreign visitors to witness scenic beauty of AJK and know about its culture and feel warmth of hospitality of people of Kashmir.

Besides, he said, the gala would help promote tourism activities there and pave way for holding of such events in future.More than 100 local and foreign paragliders from 50 countries would participate in the event, he added.

The AJK government is expecting over 100,000 tourists in the event from across the country and abroad.

During the five-day activities, he said, visitors would also witness Para-jumping, Kashmir cricket League matches, horse dancing, folk and cultural performances, tent pegging, concerts and river rafting.

The PM said AJK was a peaceful area, adding foreign and local guests would enjoy hospitality of the locals.

He expressed the confidence that the event would promote paragliding and tourism in AJK.

AJK Minister for Information Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas said after the international level of paragliding, AJK would also be known as a hub of tourism.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani Syed Zulfikar Bukhari , Minister for Energy Omar Ayub and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for extending support to hold the event.

He hoped that the event would also attract youth to paragliding as presently the country had very less number of paragliders in comparison with other countries.

He said the event would also help international community to understand the issue of Kashmir. "The visitors themselves will witness the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris against Indian forces' aggression in occupied Kashmir," he added.

He also appreciated the sacrifices of Pakistan's Armed Forces in elimination of terrorism, adding it was not possible to hold such a mega event without achieving peace and wiping out terrorism from the country by the Pakistan army.