AJK Prime Minister Appeals Masses For Generosity To Help Corona-hit Brethren Recovered Before Further Disaster

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:05 PM

AJK Prime Minister appeals masses for generosity to help Corona-hit brethren recovered before further disaster

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday appealed masses to extend generosity and help their brethren returned from Corona affected countries to the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Prime Minister urged public to be helpful to each other in this difficult and turbulent time.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan also urged general public to fully cooperate with government by following all required precautionary measures to defeat coronavirus.

He said state government has already established quarantine centers at divisional and district level. "All those who are in quarantine centers are not patients but suspects and detained as precautionary measure for 14 days time", he added.

The Prime Minister appealed masses to stand up against the pandemic with complete unity and in an organized way and not to create any fear or unrest situation in their respective localities.

He said coronavirus is an pandemic, which spreads rapidly. "Right now, no such treatment is available for the corona affected people but to take precautionary measure", he further said.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan added that although it's not possible to combat with the natural calamities, however, we could protect ourselves and others by taking all possible precautionary measures.

