AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resolve Kashmir issue

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider has appealed to the leaders of the world to help settle longstanding Kashmir issue on humanitarian grounds to ensure restoration of peace in South Asia

Through a letter he wrote to the leadership of various important countries, the Prime Minister demanded of the world community to come-forward and play their vital role in solving the lingering dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiri people.

These letters were addressed to Russian President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Shah Abdullah Bin Hussain and the leaders of Cuba, Spain, Norway, Roman, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and many others. The premier also wrote letter to United Nation Secretary General Ant�nio Guterres.

Raja Farooq Haider urged them to help stop atrocities of Indian military and paramilitary forces on the innocent Kashmiris stranded in their houses for the last 23 days.

"The leaders of world community must play their influential role in stopping India for committing massive human rights violations in the occupied valley", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider, in his letters apprised them that Kashmiris were under extreme oppression and grieved after Indian move of changing the special status of disputed territory on August 5.

"Indian constitutional terrorism have deprived of Kashmiris their identity and caused serious damage to the efforts of international community for peaceful solution of the issue", letter stated.

It further stated that abrogation of the special status of the disputed state and revoking 35A were heinous tactics of India to change the demographic composition of the majority Muslim state. It allowed non state subject holders to be permanent resident of the state or buy and sell property and hold jobs in the disputed region.

Referring the deteriorating human rights situation in the valley, the premier wrote in his letters that occupied valley had become the biggest militarized zone in the world with massive deployment of Indian military and paramilitary troops. He pointed out that number of Indian armed forces in the valley has crossed over eight and a half hundred thousand troops.

"Due to prolonged curfew eight million Kashmiris were jailed in the biggest prison of the world. Shortage of medicines, food and other basic commodities of life were also being reported in the international media. The education of the schools, colleges and universities students badly affected due to such deteriorating situation. freedom of press, speech, and means of communication like telephone, landline and internet were completely blocked while top political leadership including the hurriat leaders were detained". the prime minister wrote in the letters.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering of overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris at Pakistani Embassy in Washington, the premier lauded the role of Ambassador Dr. Asad and his team in highlighting the gross human rights violations by Indian forces in the held valley.