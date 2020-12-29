AJK Prime Minister asks Kashmiri expatriates to raise voice against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday asked the Kashmiri expatriates settled in different parts of the world to become ambassadors of Kashmiri people and raise their strong voice in their respective countries against Indian atrocities which its occupying forces were perpetuating in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

While talking to Kashmir Council for Europe Chairman Ali Raza Syed here, he said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and the hard work of Kashmiri expatriates was the result orienting that highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level.

He thanked the expatriates who interlinked their relationship with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters despite facing numerous hardships.

Farooq Haider observed that Kashmir Council for Europe unveiled the Indian atrocities and inhuman approach against Kashmiri people in Europe and before European Parliament members and intellectuals, he added.

The AJK PM lauded the hectic diplomatic efforts of Kashmir Council Europe(KCE) which it was making in European countries in highlighting the Kashmir case and he also paid gratitude to KCE chairman Ali Raza Syed for his relentless diplomatic efforts.