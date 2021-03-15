Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday invited international community to take immediate notice of the continual reign of repression and state terrorism by the Indian occupying forces against the innocent people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday invited international community to take immediate notice of the continual reign of repression and state terrorism by the Indian occupying forces against the innocent people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

The local population launched just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian rule, he added.

The prime minister also called for immediate intervention of the United Nations for ensuring early stoppage of the Indian brutalities.

In a statement issued here, he said Indian military siege had completed 588 days in occupied Kashmir and Indian forces had intensified its brutalities to crush the freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

Haider said India was engaged to change the demography of the state and had started a genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims to turn the Muslim majority into minority to fulfill its nefarious designs.

He urged upon the United Nations to play its leading role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute and implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region .

The prime minister said Indian forces had been destroying the property of the Kashmiri people and their lives had become miserable at the hands of brute Indian forces.

He said India had been violating the United Nations resolutions and human rights of the Kashmiri people and in this connection the international community should take immediate notice of it. The Prime Minister made it clear that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for the achievement of their right to self determination despite Indian forces' repressions.