AJK Prime Minister Calls For World's Immediate Notice Of Modi's Fascist Policies

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:21 PM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has urged the world community to take immediate notice of Modi's fascist policies which not only trampling the UN resolutions but also violating global norms and commitments besides bilateral agreements with Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has urged the world community to take immediate notice of Modi's fascist policies which not only trampling the UN resolutions but also violating global norms and commitments besides bilateral agreements with Pakistan. He was speaking at the oath taking ceremony of Kashmir Journalist Forum as chief guest at the Federal capital on Monday, an official handout issued by AJK govt. said.

Haider called for infusing and strengthening more national harmony to foil nefarious designs of Modi government.

The Prime Minister said India was trying to create its soft image among the international community but the world was well-aware about Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir.

"People have stood up against the controversial Indian citizen law", he added.

Referring to the situation in the held valley, he said Kashmir is the issue of our life and death.

He said despite worst Indian atrocities, valiant people of IOJK are determined to achieve their goal, which is freedom of their motherland from Indian clutches.

AJK prime minister urged journalist community to fulfill their responsibility and highlight the Indian barbarism and state terrorism through their pen.

Raja Farooq Haider stressed the need for objective journalistic practices maintaining the credibility and neutrality in the profession.

He said government is the ultimate beneficiary of the freedom of the press as suppressing the truth would result into the state of conspiracy theories.

On this occasion, he announced three million rupees donation for the Kashmir Journalist Forum.

Meanwhile, AJK prime minister also administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Ghazi-e-Millat Press Club Rawalakot on Monday.

