MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stressed the importance of adopting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's golden rule of "work, work, and work" to achieve success.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the AJK PM emphasized the need for strict adherence to office timings and discipline in government offices.

To tackle absenteeism, a special cell has been established in the AJK Prime Minister's House to monitor employee attendance.

The AJK PM warned that employees found absent without valid reasons would face stern disciplinary action.

The AJK PM Haq also highlighted his own dedication to public service, citing his efforts to secure subsidies for citizens in AJK on electricity and wheat flour. He emphasized that his sole mission is to serve the people of the state, with a focus on improving governance, education, and healthcare.

