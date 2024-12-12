Open Menu

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq Emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's Golden Rule For Success

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:53 PM

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule for success

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stressed the importance of adopting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's golden rule of "work, work, and work" to achieve success

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stressed the importance of adopting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's golden rule of "work, work, and work" to achieve success.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the AJK PM emphasized the need for strict adherence to office timings and discipline in government offices.

To tackle absenteeism, a special cell has been established in the AJK Prime Minister's House to monitor employee attendance.

The AJK PM warned that employees found absent without valid reasons would face stern disciplinary action.

The AJK PM Haq also highlighted his own dedication to public service, citing his efforts to secure subsidies for citizens in AJK on electricity and wheat flour. He emphasized that his sole mission is to serve the people of the state, with a focus on improving governance, education, and healthcare.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Azad Jammu And Kashmir Gold Government Wheat Employment Flour

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

3 minutes ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

8 minutes ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

8 minutes ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

8 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

8 minutes ago
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

17 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

19 minutes ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

19 minutes ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

19 minutes ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

19 minutes ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir