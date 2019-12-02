AJK Prime Minister condemns fresh wave of unprovoked Indian firing at the LoC

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday strongly condemned the fresh wave of frequent unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control and lauded the befitting response of Pak Army to the Indian aggression

In a statement issued here, the prime minister paid tributes to valiant armed forces for silencing the enemy's guns.

"Our forces, while effectively responding the unprovoked Indian shelling, rendering matchless sacrifices to protect the frontiers of the motherland", he added.

Two army officers and a civilian were injured when Indian troops fired mortars rounds at Rakh Chikkri Sector of Haveli district in AJK yesterday.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan prayed for early recoveries of the injured and said people of Kashmir particularly those living close to Line of Control were standing shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy.

"Our forces are pride of the nation. Indian Army can never come out from the shame which they earned on 27th February when our PAF foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy in a broad day light", he added.

The prime minister said Indian troops were regularly targeting civilians at LoC resulting into casualties on daily basis.

"India is subjecting Kashmiris to the worst kind of tyranny and barbarism on both sides of the LOC.

He said Indian troops were demoralized as they badly failed to suppress Kashmiris by use of brute force.

Kashmiris stood like iron wall for their internationally recognized right to self determination form the day first and rendering sacrifices in this regard.

Meanwhile, Information and Tourism Minister Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also condemned Indian unprovoked firing and prayed for the early and complete recovery of the injured officers.