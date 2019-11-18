(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Monday strongly condemned Indian Army General's recent provocative statement of committing molestation of Kashmiri Muslim women in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) in response to the alleged forced expulsion of the Pandits from the turbulent valley.

Talking to media persons, he said that Kashmiri Muslims had not forced pundit to leave the Valley.

Raja Farooq Haider described it was a false propaganda to defame the innocent population of the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

The prime minister said that retired General was openly supporting rape of Kashmiri women and lamented that such kind of filthy officers were protected under black laws in the held valley.

It is to recall that in a video on social media for the past few days, Major General (R) SP Sinha, who is now a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), can be seen vociferously advocating war crimes during a tv programme.

In the video, the General is heard asking the Indian forces' personnel for the rape and killing of women in occupied Kashmir valley.

Meanwhile addressing different gatherings here, the prime minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to collectively encounter the gimmicks of Narindhra Modi especially at the most critical prevailing conditions of the curfew-riddled Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian Prime Minister Modi had badly abused all the international norms and commitment for the sake of perpetuating his forced and unlawful occupation of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian held part of the Jammu Kashmir state.